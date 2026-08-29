CTU, DepEd-LLC partner to train STEM teachers

Den Vincent Puso

Babag National High School

Cebu Technological University (CTU) and the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division have partnered to train Stem teachers in engineering, research, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies.

The two institutions formalized the partnership on July 15, 2026 to provide training to Stem educators from Babag National High School, Mactan National High School, and the Science and Technology Education Center, three schools selected for their research experience and participation in competitions.

CTU College of Engineering Research and Development chair Engr. Jayson C. Jueco said the initiative seeks to address the country’s need for more researchers, scientists, and engineers by equipping teachers with skills they can pass on to students.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recommends 380 researchers and engineers per million people, while the Philippines has about 270, according to Jueco.

“We want to capacitate Stem educators so they can build a new pool of researchers, scientists, and engineers,” Jueco said.

The partnership covers two extension programs. Tech-Tok Innovator sa Eskwela Ko will train teachers through hands-on activities involving Arduino, robotics, the Internet of Things, microprocessors, and AI. Research Ko, Ambag Ko Para sa Kauswagan will focus on research design and development, AI tools, publication, intellectual property, and patent drafting.

The programs build on a 2025 pilot with Mactan National High School. Jueco said concepts introduced during the training were applied by a student team that reached the regional finals of ClusterRICE, a Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute invention competition.

For project initiator Dr. Vonn Clyde Nuñez, strengthening Stem education requires more than providing equipment and resources. Teachers also need exposure to rapidly evolving fields in engineering and innovation, particularly in public schools where specialized expertise may be limited.

Nuñez said the program’s success will be measured through increased research outputs, greater participation in competitions, and stronger student interest in robotics and science.

Although the formal agreement runs for one year, CTU plans to continue mentoring the participating schools through school visits, laboratory exposure, and succeeding training programs.

“It will not just stop here,” Nuñez said. “As long as there is a fire between the two institutions.”