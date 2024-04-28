CTU students gear up for Shell Eco-Marathon

TWENTY students from Cebu Technological University (CTU) Main Campus are crafting energy-efficient vehicles to compete in the Shell Eco-marathon.

The competition is scheduled to take place at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia on July 2-7, 2024.

The participants are divided into two teams—the EcoSavers and GreenNovators—comprised of students specializing in aerospace, mechanical, electronics and communications, and computer engineering disciplines.

CebuTech EcoSavers, a multidisciplinary team of engineering students, geared up to represent CTU-Main Campus at the Shell Eco-marathon Asia Pacific and the Middle East 2024.

EcoSavers aims to create an innovative, energy-efficient vehicle that exceeds conventional standards while addressing environmental concerns, particularly greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion.

The team also focuses on preserving the Cebu Black Shama, symbolized in their vehicle named “Siloy,” while the GreeNovators aim to protect the Cebu Hawk-Owl with their vehicle “Boobook.”

The Shell Eco-marathon, organized by Shell Global since 1985, challenges student teams worldwide to create ultra-energy-efficient vehicles.

Held across the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, with smaller events in Brazil and China, it features three divisions: Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. / AML