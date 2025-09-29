Cubacub barangay captain resigns, to assume Minglanilla DRRM head post

THE barangay captain of Cubacub in Mandaue City, Almario Bihag, has resigned from his post to assume a new role as the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) head of Minglanilla town.

According to Jerome Gonzales, director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Mandaue, Bihag’s resignation automatically takes effect once he formally accepts his new appointment.

Gonzales said that under the law, no additional paperwork is required to validate the resignation.

“If a barangay captain resigns and accepts another position, that resignation becomes effective by operation of law. The highest-ranking member of the Sangguniang Barangay will then take the oath of office to succeed him,” Gonzales said.

He added that there will be no interruption in leadership within the barangay, as the law ensures a smooth transition.

“By operation of law, there is no need for any other documents if the resignation has been accepted. Once effective, the highest-ranking barangay official will immediately take oath. The continuity of governance is not disrupted as long as the process follows what is mandated by the commission,” he added.

With Bihag moving on to his new assignment in Minglanilla, the responsibility of leading Barangay Cubacub will fall to the senior-most barangay councilor, who will officially assume the role of barangay captain once sworn in.

The DILG assured that the process will guarantee stability both in Barangay Cubacub, where leadership will seamlessly transfer, and in Minglanilla, where Bihag is expected to take on a critical role in strengthening the town’s disaster preparedness and response efforts. (ABC)