Cuenca, Mateo spark dating rumors

Dating speculation continues to surround Jake Cuenca and Rabiya Mateo following recent social media interactions.

The rumors intensified after the two were spotted together in Bonifacio Global City and exchanged playful comments on Facebook.

Mateo posted a selfie captioned, “Sunday — nothing big, just a good feeling,” which Cuenca reacted to with a heart-eyes emoji. Mateo later replied with a halo emoji, prompting reactions from netizens.

When asked about her love life, Mateo said she is currently in a “getting-to-know-you” stage. / TRC S