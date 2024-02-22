Cuenco calls for halt of BRT construction

AMID what he calls as “countless blunders” reportedly plaguing the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, Cebu City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco has called for the suspension of scheduled civil works for CBRT packages 2 and 3.

The councilor is against further road closures that would consequently worsen the traffic situation in the city indefinitely.

Instead, Cuenco calls on the CBRT proponent to first resolve the pending issues hounding the construction of Package 1, and its proposed partial operation this year.

“No matter how much we want to trust these projections and timelines, it is leading us to the inevitable conclusion that this project will not be finished as scheduled,” Cuenco said in a privilege speech he delivered during the regular City Council session on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Cuenco’s speech came a few weeks after representatives from the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) appeared before the council on Feb. 7, upon its request, to apprise the council of the development of the ongoing CBRT construction.

The council is particularly concerned about the traffic situation of the city that has reportedly worsened due to delays in the CBRT project implementation.

During the Feb. 7 executive session, Neda told the council that the project remains economically viable despite delays, while the DOTr bared new projected timelines.

The DOTr said it aims to partially operate the CBRT once its Package 1 is completed by the second quarter of 2024.

Norvin Imbong, DOTr deputy project manager for systems and stakeholders relations, in the same executive session, said they are now starting with the procurement of Package 2 and “have already started reaching out to more companies that will be participating in the bidding process, land acquisition, resettlement, and social management.”

The CBRT Package 2 includes the south trunk – from the South Road Properties to Mambaling via N. Bacalso Ave. – while Package 3 refers to the BRT’s north trunk – from Capitol to Escario St., then to Gorordo Ave. to Arch. Reyes Ave. to Cebu IT Park.

However, Cuenco, head of the city’s transportation committee, said the completion of the CBRT project would take a lot longer and become more expensive, unless “corrective” measures are done before proceeding with the civil works for the succeeding phases of the BRT construction.

The councilor pointed out that it is impossible for the DOTr to actually partially operate CBRT Package 1 by 2024 because of several issues that still have to be addressed.

Part of Package 1 of the CBRT is set for completion in July 2024; however, the DOTr has yet to provide information on their engagement with contractors for the CBRT’s operation and management which raises concerns on the lack clarity and transparency, said Cuenco.

Cuenco revealed his staff also came across a letter-invitation from the Public-Private Partnership Center dated Dec. 27, 2023 for negotiated procurement for project preparation and transaction advisory services for the operation and maintenance of the CBRT project.

“The addressee, Mr. Prabanant, is a partner at Deloitte Touche Tomatsu India LLP, located in Delhi. Did I not present before in my privilege speech, the pitfalls of the Delhi BRT project, which only lasted a little over a year, folded up and turned out to be a failure,” Cuenco asked.

Cuenco said the City Government should have also received copies of all documentary exhibits regarding each modification of the CBRT project, particularly feasibility studies justifying the budget increase from P16 billion to nearly P29 billion.

CBRT Package 1 covers 2.38 kilometers from Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Cebu Provincial Capitol Building on Osmeña Blvd.

The CBRT is a National Government project.

Majority of the construction work affects Cebu City and its residents.

Other issues

Cuenco pointed out that the DOTr aims to partially operate the project this year, when it has yet to finalize institutional arrangements and the mode of operation (whether public-private partnership or government) of the buses on the BRT route, as these are still subject to an ongoing feasibility study as of February.

He also raised concerns on the challenges to acquire the lots needed for the succeeding CBRT packages.

While the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is doing the acquisition of the lots affected along the national road, he said private lot owners are withholding the sale of their properties pending the City Government’s finalization of its plan to update its real property tax ordinance, which would consequently raise the prices of the owners’ lots and properties.

Cuenco suggested allowing the proponent to finish constructing the CBRT Package 1, then observing and studying its partial operations to help determine if the CBRT really works.

“In the meantime, let’s urge the BRT (proponent) to take a pause and suspend any further civil works of the package 2 and 3 until all the pending issues shall have been resolved to spare the public with having to bear further traffic nightmares,” Cuenco said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Cuenco then urged the executive department to “immediately commence” the construction and opening of alternative roads while waiting for the completion of the CBRT.