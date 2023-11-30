Cuenco hits Rama’s request for P10M armored vehicle

A LOCAL legislator has questioned the necessity for the Cebu City Government to spend P10 million on the bullet-proof and bomb-proof service utility vehicle request of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, deeming it “extravagant.”

In a phone interview on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, transportation committee chairman, said only high-ranking officials such as the President, Vice President, senate president, Speaker of the House, and Supreme Court Chief Justice are permitted to acquire high-end vehicles with protective accessories.

Following the executive department’s request, the council approved the resolution for the service vehicle procurement during its regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell said the acquisition of the vehicle is for the City to have an appropriate service vehicle when the mayor visits mountain barangays and to ensure the security of the mayor, irrespective of whether there are reported death threats or not.

Rama is set to hold a press conference to address the matter on Friday, Dec. 1.

Cuenco cited former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s case, who was charged with corruption, and ousted for misusing a total of P18 million in public funds, which included the purchase of a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser.

Not properly scrutinized

Cuenco, who was absent during the Nov. 15 session, alleged that the resolution was not properly scrutinized by other council members.

He said he would understand the necessity of the vehicle for the ma­yor’s protection if legitimate death threats were indeed a concern.

Rosell, in a letter dated Nov. 15, 2023, addressed to City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, budget and finance committee chairman, requested the passage of a resolution for the procurement of one service vehicle for the local chief executive valued at P10,032,931, which will be drawn from 2023 Motor Vehicle Outlay funds.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Rosell said the request aims to provide a suitable service vehicle for the mayor when navigating challenging terrains in mountain barangays. As to the vehicle price, he said it is the supplier who sets the price.

When Wenceslao was asked when would the City procure the armored vehicle, he said it would be up to the executive department now, but Cuenco maintained it still requires Department of the Interior and Local Government’s approval.

Wenceslao, for his part, said that a mayor of a highly urbanized city is permitted to procure a vehicle specifically intended for security reasons. He added that Rama had been without an appropriate vehicle for a long time, and is using either his personal or borrowed land cruiser.

Cuenco said based on the vehicle’s specifications, it includes a siren and blinkers, which, according to existing laws, only high-ranking officials are permitted to have as accessories.

‘Not worth P10 million’

When asked about his comments on Rama’s request, former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña, on Thursday, said “Rama is not worth 10 million pesos.”

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, who belongs to Osmeña’s camp, said in a chat message on Thursday, that the City’s plan to procure such a vehicle “is a bit extravagant.” He then asked how could the City justify it “to the residents who are struggling daily to make ends meet.”