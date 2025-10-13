Cueshé to headline Labangon Music Fest

Cebu’s own OPM rock band Cueshé will headline the 1United Labangon Music Festival on Oct. 18, 2025, as part of Barangay Labangon’s annual fiesta celebration in honor of Sr. San Vicente Ferrer.

Barangay Captain Derrick Yap described this year’s celebration as the barangay’s grandest so far.

“We want to showcase Cebuano talent while at the same time giving our residents and our neighboring barangays the best we can offer through our annual music festival,” Yap said.

Featured performers

Joining this year’s lineup are Cebuano rappers Winston Lee and Cookie$, along with barangay councilor and singer-songwriter Iping Amores.

Yap said the festival will be a two-day event, with local DJs performing on the first day and guest artists headlining on the second.

Day 1 will feature Marinong DJ, along with Ryan Chua, Mark Memo, Juan Pablo, Christian Garong and MC Clyde Laugo.

“We are very thankful to all our sponsors and to those who helped us make this fiesta celebration possible in honor of our patron saint, Sr. San Vicente Ferrer,” Yap added, noting that this year marks the second Labangon Music Festival.

Fiesta activities

Nightly activities for the fiesta will begin on Friday, Oct. 10 and run until Oct. 19.

Among the scheduled events are Bingo Extravaganza, Zumba Hataw Labangon, Macho Gwapito, Senior Citizens Got Talent, Variety Show, Acoustic Night, Universal Queen Labangon and Miss Labangon.

“I am inviting all Cebuanos to visit our barangay, dine in our night market, enjoy our nightly activities, and experience Labangon like no other,” Yap said. / PR