Cuizon: Cebu City’s Charter Day awardees

While the rest of the country observe the anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution this week, Cebu City has its own Charter Day Anniversary to celebrate. Signed by President Manuel Quezon in 1936, Commonwealth Act 58 officially chartered the city on Feb. 24, 1937. Since then, the city has annually paid tribute to its founding fathers on that date.

Starting in 1994, Cebu City has also customarily given awards to outstanding individuals and institutions. In recognition of their contributions to the city in different fields of endeavor, these persons and organizations are nominated by private citizens before being vetted by members of the City’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission and the City Council prior to the final approval by the mayor.

Leading this year’s outstanding individual awardees is Elreen Ann Ando, a young lady weightlifter who rose from the grassroots to become a two-time Olympian and multi-medalist in international competitions. She is being appreciated for inspiring young Cebuanos to pursue athletic excellence on the global stage.

Another outstanding individual awardee is Nilo Ferrarer Rusiana, an organist and soloist at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. This humble Cebuano is honored for his almost 30 years of devoted music ministry “which has left a lasting spiritual and cultural legacy in the city.” Even in retirement, Rusiana continues to serve the faithful to this day.

Awards have also been given posthumously to four outstanding Cebuanos.

Leading the group is the late Max Sherwin Templado Limpag, a journalist honored for his work in heritage and environmental advocacies which have left “a lasting impact on public policy and environmental consciousness in Cebu and the Visayas.”

A performing artist, the late Errol Marabiles is meanwhile cited for “his invaluable contributions to Cebu’s cultural heritage, music and community advocacy.” Popularly known by his nickname “Budoy,” he popularized Cebuano reggae and inspired social change through art.

Another posthumous @Anton awardee for outstanding individual is the late Rosario Chua who is recognized for her contributions to literacy and education. Chua is credited for transforming the Cebu City Public Library into the country’s first 24/7 public library, a novel project under the administration of former city mayor and current Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Finally, the late Dr. Rosa Carmen Tenazas has been awarded for being the Philippine’s first female archaeologist. Her citation highlights her “vital contributions to the study and preservation of the nation’s archaeological heritage, particularly in Cebu City, thus strengthtening public understanding of Philippine prehistory.”

On the other hand, this year’s outstanding institutions are Roble Shipping, the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands, CITE Technical Institute and the Mayari Animal Rescue Organization.

Awarding these individuals and organizations will certainly go a long way to encourage Cebuanos to emulate their deeds. But it shouldn’t stop there. There must be a way that these awardees, except the posthumous ones and the many others before them can continue to contribute to the progress of Cebu City.

Having been a recipient of the outstanding individual award during the 2017 Cebu City Charter Day anniversaries myself, I suggest that all awardees organize a civic group that will undertake at least one project each year, to be completed and reported every Feb. 24. The project can be anything about the environment, public health, tourism, local art, philanthropy or any worthwhile cause that the city and its residents can benefit from.

With the talents and resources of the living awardees since 1994, a lot can be done to address a particular need each year. So instead of just honoring its city’s founding fathers as well as outstanding individuals and institutions every Charter Day anniversary, Cebu City will then have a completed citizen-led project to look forward to annually, demonstrating that the Queen City continues to develop, grow and evolve with each passing year.

How about it, awardees?