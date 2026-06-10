Cuizon: Environment Month reminders

Reports say that a Forbes Park resident in Manila once bought a pair of Finlayson’s squirrels (Callosciurus finlaysoni) from abroad and kept it as pets. One day, the little creatures escaped from their cage and wandered around the village.

Today, Forbes Park and neighboring areas are pestered by squirrels running around their enclaves. With no predators in the tropics, the critters’ population has exploded, reaching Bonifacio Global City, Makati City, Quezon City and even Batangas, Cavite and Rizal.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources classifies a Finlayson’s squirrel as an invasive alien species that competes with local fauna for food and breeding spaces. The animals also raid bird nests, damage trees and chew on electrical cables.

The lesson is that we must be careful in raising invasive alien fauna. Sometimes, people simply bring them here without regard for the consequences these animals bring to the local environment. Can you imagine if, for instance, a flood overruns a household that keeps piranhas as pets?

The same goes for trees. At one time, a security guard called me out while I was trying to park beside the office building of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) 7 at the Ecotech area in Lahug, Cebu City.

Pointing at the tall mahogany (Swietenia macrophylla) trees lined up around the parking area, the guard warned that my windshield might get smashed by the hard fruits that were hanging above. I ended up parking at the roadside below the DEPDev building, amused at why a planning office planted such kind of trees at its parking area.

But then again, mahogany trees are also the rave at a man-made forest in Bilar, Bohol, enticing tourists to stop and take selfies with it by the roadside. They also line up the center island of the Patalinjug Ave. in Lapu-lapu City, although these are trimmed regularly to prevent seasonal fruiting.

While valued for their premium wood, fast-growing mahogany trees are environmentally invasive, pushing out native plants and reducing overall forest diversity. Sometimes marketed as herbal medicines, their seeds contain ingredients which can develop gallstones and lead to mutagenic effects.

Many more alien tree species are invading our green spaces, outpacing native hardwood varieties that take longer to grow. Gmelina trees (Gmelina arborea), originally from India and Myanmar, are widely popular in the Philippines as a fast-growing timber source. In the 1980s, these were cultivated in Negros Oriental as part of the government-run Central Visayas Rural Projects.

In less than 10 years, many people in the area grew rich after harvesting the timber. But sadly, nothing else grew under the trees. It was further observed that local birds left the area, along with insects which are agents of pollination, an essential element in the food production chain.

In fairness, there are gmelina species which are native to the country. Commonly called Parrot’s Peak and Dadiangas, they are not highly invasive and do not smother indigenous vegetation. The native varieties also do not alter local soil properties or threaten local biodiversity.

June is officially celebrated as the Philippine Environment Month, established by virtue of Proclamation 237, signed by the late President Cory Aquino in 1988.

When planting trees or joining activities for the environment, let us bear in mind that alien species of flora and fauna must be strictly regulated due to their impact on native biodiversity, as called for by Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources and Protection Act.