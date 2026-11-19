The holiday season has started. In Cebu, a recurring problem for people at this time is the lack of transportation. Sans an efficient mass transport system, most commuters will have to rely on jeepneys, motorcycle service, transport network vehicle service and taxis. Of these, the first and the last modes of transport are often the most problematic.

Modern jeepneys on the popular 01K route are supposed to be part of the government’s Libreng Sakay or Service Contracting Program. This route which traverses from Urgello in Cebu City to Parkmall in Mandaue City has been chosen for its high ridership as it passes through Colon St., SM City Cebu and the North Bus Terminal.

The government has downloaded funds to operators of these selected jeepneys, effectively subsidizing passenger fares during morning (6 to 9 a.m.) and afternoon-to-evening peak hours (5 to 8 p.m.). The subsidy came after the US-Israel attacks on Iran pushed petroleum prices sky-high. Operators are obliged to share the funds to their drivers.

The Libreng Sakay also saves on passengers’ fare expenses during the peak hours, in effect helping them cope with the price increases of commodities brought about by the oil crisis.

On paper, the concept looks good. But the implementation sadly leaves much to be desired.

For one, drivers of participating jeepneys have been caught on camera bypassing stops and declining passengers, resulting in longer queues and fewer operational units during the peak hours. There have also been reports of trip-cutting.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has already met concerned operators and drivers on these complaints, warning miscreants of penalties if caught. Jeepney stops along the route have also been identified for the benefit of commuters.

No less than Secretary Vince Dizon, the returning head honcho of the Department of Transportation, has declared that the licenses of jeepney drivers proven to have engaged in dishonest practices involving the Libreng Sakay program will be cancelled.

The other popular means of public transport during the holidays is the taxi. Again, unfortunately, availing of this mode of transport is fraught with several challenges.

The taxis’ limited seating capacity doesn’t exactly classify them as mass transport. So, while taxis might be comfortable for passengers who are already inside the air-conditioned units, their sheer number on the road contributes significantly to the overall traffic gridlock.

Christmas activities create a huge demand for taxis. But many taxi drivers refuse to pick up passengers bound for long distances, preferring to serve along nearer high-ridership routes instead.

These drivers have earned the reputation of being “isnabero” or snobbish, often pretending not to see you at the roadsides or claiming that their working shift is ending unless you pay them extra or you are going in the direction of their garage. Some drivers also prefer serving tourists or desperate shoppers willing to pay a flat rate (pakyaw) instead of following the taxi meter rate.

Refusing to convey passengers is illegal. Commuters are encouraged to report isnabero drivers to the LTFRB, whose enforcers, along with those from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) also run after violators through “Oplan Isnabero” campaigns.

Still, errant drivers often get off the hook either by passengers unwilling to report violations and appear at the LTFRB for adjudication or simply by the fact that enforcers are too few to possibly cover the thousands of taxi units and vast road stretches throughout Cebu.

So, just like policemen who can’t be there each time a crime takes place, LTFRB and LTO enforcers can only rely on reports and complaints from commuters who serve as their force multipliers.

There is another way for the government to address the problem in a more proactive manner, but let’s reserve the discussion for another column.

In the meantime, let’s plan ahead to make our holiday commute smarter, more agile and efficient.