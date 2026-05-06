Cuizon: Let's welcome the Asean Summit

Led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., the Philippines is hosting once again the 48th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Lapu-lapu City, Cebu starting Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The last time Cebu was involved in this was in 2007. That event was memorable not only for its successes but also for its downside issues like the overpriced lamp posts. Two facilities that were built for the summit subsequently ended up being demolished: the Cebu International Convention Center that was later on rendered useless by an earthquake and the Most Important Persons’ Lounge which gave way to Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

But Cebu has since moved on and changed in a lot of ways, even if it is still grappling with challenges that will surely remain long after this Asean summit.

Earlier this week, for instance, Cebuanos experienced heavy traffic due to Asean-related simulation exercises. As if we haven't had enough traffic problems on a daily basis even before the summit came to town, the simulation left unprepared souls stuck in whichever places they found themselves in.

Still, hosting the summit promises many potential benefits for Cebu especially in the areas of economic activity, infrastructure, tourism visibility, long-term networking and improved reputation insofar as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) are concerned.

In the immediate term, the summit will translate into higher demand for air transport, hotel rooms, restaurants, transport, retail, tours and related services. As delegates, staff, security personnel and business visitors from various countries converge in Cebu, economic activities will surely spike along with employment opportunities.

International conferences like this also trigger improvements and expansions in infrastructure that will certainly remain useful for Cebu in the years to come. These include road and drainage repairs in areas to be visited by the delegates as well as digital connectivity facilities.

Furthermore, exposure on the global stage will be heightened in ways that will be more effective than traditional advertising. The event will drive more positive international interest into Cebu, as media coverage alone will provide substantial reportage not only on the summit's goings-on but also on the tourism and business profiles of its host city and province.

As Cebu is already well-positioned as an entrypoint for the Visayas and Mindanao, having the Asean summit here will serve to strengthen the province as a strategic gateway to support tourism and business in Asia.

The summit also promises to help promote stronger trade, investments and economic partnerships. By bringing together government and business leaders in Southeast Asia and beyond, Cebu's chances of attracting regional collaboration will be enhanced. Local products may then be marketed more extensively as trade partnerships and procurement links are developed.

Finally, the event will boost Cebu's reputation as a regional Mice destination. In addition to the the Mactan Expo Center at the Mactan Newtown, which was built especially for the occasion, Cebu's fine hotels and facilities will further enhance its capability to host more international meetings.

All told, Cebu stands to gain tremendously from the Asean summit. Which is why it deserves all the support from Cebuanos, as echoed by Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia King-Chan on whose shoulders the responsibility of ensuring the event's success largely depend on, along with all the national and local government offices involved.

Sure, every international conference may bring some adverse effects like traffic, but these are short-term and temporary while its gains are long-lasting. Let us therefore look beyond the tip of our noses and appreciate the economic, cultural and global benefits that the summit will bring to Cebu and the Philippines.