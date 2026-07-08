Cuizon: No vlogging while driving

Vlogging has become a national past time. People from all walks of life are addicted to it, as even the simplest of folks have suddenly become social media-savvy.

Drivers aren’t exempted from this phenomenon, which is why the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has already suspended the licenses of drivers found to have engaged in dangerous driving practices while vlogging. In trying to catch wide viewership, these erring drivers not only endanger themselves in the process of vlogging circus-like acts; they also put the lives of other drivers, passengers and road users at risk.

Recently, no less than the chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Vigor Mendoza II, has warned drivers of public utility vehicles (PUV) against vlogging while at work.

“If you vlog, don’t drive.” The stern warning comes from Mendoza who issued LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2026-050 prohibiting PUV drivers from vlogging, livestreaming, or interacting with social media while operating their vehicles. Reinforcing Republic Act (RA) 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, this latest LTFRB directive is aimed at avoiding road accidents caused by distracted driving.

Violators of this memorandum face a penalty of P5,000 for the first offense, with repeated offenses punishable by suspension and, ultimately, revocation of their driver’s license. PUV operators may also be penalized for failure to remind drivers to follow the rule.

Not everyone agrees with it, however, as some PUV drivers have reportedly complained that the directive violates freedom of expression. But I believe there is absolutely no logic to this position, as the LTFRB memorandum doesn’t actually prohibit anyone from vlogging. Drivers may still vlog alright, just not while they’re on duty.

To further clarify, RA 10913 also disallows drivers from using electronic gaming or entertainment devices, watching videos or movies, surfing the internet, composing and sending digital messages, reading e-books and such other similar acts on their gadgets that divert their attention away from doing their job.

Moreover, LTFRB’s franchise conditions impose heavy penalties for operators whose PUV units are involved in road accidents arising from human errors such as distracted driving. These include penalties and suspensions, repeated incursions of which may eventually result in PUV franchise cancellations.

Of course, we all know Mendoza as a no-nonsense public official who has actively gone after risky driver’s behavior. As the previous LTO assistant secretary, he has penalized, suspended and cancelled the licenses of drivers who video-recorded themselves in reckless road stunts, even including those involved in viral “road rage” videos.

Now, as chairman of LTFRB, which regulates and franchises land-based public transportation, Mendoza has likewise proven himself to be a strict disciplinarian of PUV drivers and operators. To date, he has moved to prevent the renewal of franchises for unsafe and defective PUVs. He has also called out and issued show-cause orders to bus operators and public transport terminals over safety violations.

This is why we strongly support Mendoza’s campaign to rid our roads of PUV drivers who risk their own lives as well as those of their passengers by vlogging while driving. If they want to be vloggers, then by all means let them do so, provided they are not operating their vehicles when they vlog.

PUV drivers should take their job seriously because theirs is a sensitive job that directly affects human lives and involves constant risk management. It’s either this way or the highway.