Cuizon: On Bids and Awards Committee memberships

There’s something that government officials and employees face daily at work like a Sword of Damocles hanging above their heads.

Recently, I came across a lady friend who had left a fledgling career in a government agency after being designated by her boss as chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) despite her refusal.

Turns out, there were two other officials who have turned down the designation, leaving her as the remaining choice being their subordinate. She would’ve protested but thought it best not to antagonize her superiors. So, she instead resigned from the agency.

Years ago, I’ve served as BAC chairman of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority where we bid out multimillion-peso projects like runway asphalting, building construction and procurement of firetrucks. It wasn’t easy since we had multinational bidders represented by topnotch lawyers slugging it out against each other; whichever side felt aggrieved by my decisions often ended up slugging it out against me.

All told, I fortunately left the airport’s BAC unscathed until I moved on to work in another agency. But others have not been as lucky like those from the Department of Public Works and Highways who either ended up serving prison terms or jumped to their deaths on cliffs.

Many resist BAC membership due to its legal liabilities, risks and personal pressures. Governed by Republic Act (RA) 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, assignment to the BAC is very stressful since members must intensely study technical specifications, eligibility documents and technical proposals under tight deadlines.

BAC work even competes with one’s main job. The Commission on Audit (COA) mandates that officials must give precedence to BAC assignments over all other duties and responsibilities until the procurement of specific projects are completed.

To compensate for their overlapping workload, BAC members are given honoraria equivalent to 25 percent of their basic salaries. A secretariat and a technical working group also assist the BAC members on complex eligibility reviews and bid evaluations.

Still, most officials and employees avoid the designation which can hold them personally, criminally, civilly and administratively liable under RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and the Revised Penal Code. Bidding mistakes can result to malversation charges, not to mention public disgrace.

COA can also issue a Notice of Disallowance if a procurement is found to be irregular, with the BAC members liable of refunding millions of pesos from their own pockets.

Unfortunately, such mistakes can sometimes be unavoidable since many officials and employees are assigned to the BAC without adequate training on the intricacies of government procurement rules. A mere oversight or documentation error can make them liable for corruption charges.

No wonder, the government is losing good people who value their reputation more than anything else. On the other hand, it instead attracts individuals whose morals sit at the opposite side of the pole.

Officials who want to benefit from rigged awards are the ones who seek to become BAC members. They collude with certain contractors to fix bids, customize terms of reference to a specific supplier’s product or qualifications and concoct grounds to disqualify legitimate competitors. By awarding huge infrastructure, supply and service contracts to their favored contractors, these BAC members earn hefty “SOPs” or kickbacks.

The government must therefore find a way to stop the exodus of good people from its ranks and at the same time protect itself from corrupt officials who use the BAC as a source of illicit financial gains.