Cuizon: On road safety

Are you just a statistic?

A signage asks this question at a sidewalk in Barangay Busay, Cebu City. Aptly called the Vehicular Accident Toll Board, it keeps track of road mishaps in the 35-kilometer Transcentral Highway in the city’s mountain barangays, the eastern approach of which starts in Busay.

But unlike your typical “Home versus Visitors” basketball scoreboard, this one lists a grim statistical reminder for passing motorists: five deaths and 353 injured.

Barangay Captain Yody Sanchez repeatedly warns motorists, especially those who are unfamiliar with the slippery and circuitous road sections in Busay to be extra careful when driving there.

The Cebu City Police Office has recorded an uptick in local road accidents year-on-year. For the first quarter of 2024 alone, there were 1,776 compared to this year’s first quarter figure of 1,988 mishaps. Data from the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) also show that Cebu City has an average of 24 vehicular accidents per day.

The Cebu City Council meanwhile urges the CCTO to install more rumbling strips along major roads to reduce accidents, noting that the vehicle vibration and noise that they generate will alert drivers to slow down, especially in areas where people are crossing. But such measures are, at best, just the tip of the iceberg.

What remains mostly unreported is the factor on road infrastructure. This includes road design, damaged pavements, sharp curves, narrow lanes, lack of traffic signs and marking, poor lighting and poor visibility of boundaries and lanes.

For its part, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has already intensified drug tests of drivers and reduced the working hours of public transport drivers. It has also implemented stricter vehicle roadworthiness checks while suspending and cancelling licenses of abusive motorists, all of which are equally important in road safety.

But what about Road Safety Audits (RSAs)?

We have yet to hear of intensive RSAs being done in Cebu, especially in accident-prone roads where repeated crashes suggest that there must be something wrong with ground conditions.

RSAs are a tool used by a multidisciplinary team to identify and report hazards and opportunities for safety enhancements. In the Philippines, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is the primary agency responsible for it, with the National Center for Transportation Studies (NCTS) of the University of the Philippines in-charge of training professionals for these audits.

Internationally, RSAs are deemed essential even with improvements in the safety standards of vehicles and roads. In fact, RSAs are supposed to be proactive rather than reactive.

Yet we haven’t heard of such audits by DPWH in accident-prone roads here. My contact at the NCTS also told me that the center is unaware if RSAs have been done in Cebu these past years.

And if we search online, the only mention of it in Cebu are in reactive suggestions from traffic authorities to help address road accident problems.

Incidentally as of this writing, the DPWH is already headed by Vince Dizon, the former DOTr secretary who was most active in the transportation department’s role in promoting road safety. Hopefully, he will actively pursue RSAs in his new capacity as DPWH Secretary.

As Cebu faces a future of increased motorization, RSAs should be a regular feature of its traffic programs. This way, city officials can think beyond rumbling strips and barangay captains like Sanchez can take a more substantive and proactive role in helping trim down accident statistics in their turfs.