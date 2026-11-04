Cuizon: On shaking off drugs

We celebrated when news of Filipino athletic victories in international sports competitions broke out, as we really needed a break from the political quandary that our nation is unfortunately facing.

But now, the Philippines is once again grabbing world attention for the wrong reason.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, a 22 year-old Filipina was arrested at the Hong Kong International Airport for carrying six kilograms of suspected cocaine worth around P27 million in her checked-in luggage.

Hong Kong customs officers say the passenger who arrived from Cambodia now faces illegal drug trafficking charges which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and HK$5 million in fines in Hong Kong.

This incident reminds us of Mary Jane Veloso, a former overseas Filipino worker caught at an airport in Indonesia in 2010 after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin sewn into the lining of her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to death.

Veloso asserted that she was a victim of human trafficking and illegal recruitment in Malaysia. Her recruiters allegedly duped her into carrying the false-bottomed suitcase containing heroin.

Veloso’s execution in 2015 was spared when President Noynoy Aquino requested a last-minute reprieve. Indonesian President Joko Widodo granted the request so Veloso could stand as a witness against her recruiters who were later convicted of illegal recruitment in 2020.

In 2024, Veloso was repatriated to Manila to serve the remainder of her sentence under a prisoner-transfer agreement between the two countries. Last September, she was pardoned by President Bongbong Marcos.

But just after Veloso’s 16-year ordeal ended, bad news again broke out when authorities in Laos intercepted a Manila-bound aircraft from Malaysia which was loaded with shabu.

A Filipino had chartered the private jet. After landing in Laos, ground vehicles arrived at the airport and delivered 23 bags which were later found to contain P3.5 billion worth of shabu.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla identified a former official of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration as the financier of the shipment.

All these reports about Filipinos implicated in drug smuggling highlights the challenges facing the Philippines in controlling drug trafficking, not only by air transport but also by maritime means.

In an archipelago, maritime border security is a huge challenge. The Philippine’s 7,461 islands with a combined coastline stretching 36,289 kilometers make it almost impossible to guard against sea intruders. Unlike land borders that can be fenced or manned at checkpoints, our sea border is so vast, making it wide open to smuggling vessels that can slip in undetected.

We also have isolated islets, coves and mangrove forests that are too far from oversight by the coast guard and navy. If drug smuggling by boats or rafts is reported, it would take hours or days for authorities to arrive. Besides, drug smuggling fishing boats can easily evade detection by blending in with thousands of legitimate fishermen all over our seas.

Of course, we appreciate the fact that Philippine authorities are doing their best to keep our shores drug-free by operationalizing laws and agreements, joint maritime task forces, interdiction outposts, port monitoring, drug reward system, community enforcement and intelligence sharing across Southeast Asia.

But much more remains to be done, especially going back to drug offenses committed by our countrymen abroad.

When Filipinos are repeatedly nabbed in other countries for drugs, it reinforces a negative stereotype for our overseas workers, subjecting them to suspicions and heightened scrutiny by foreign authorities. It could also diminish global respect for our law-abiding Filipino professionals who comprise the vast majority of our workers abroad.