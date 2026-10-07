Cuizon: Professionalizing barangay officials

The suggestion of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla to require civil service eligibility for barangay officials is very much worthy of consideration. As a former career official in the government service, I most certainly want barangay officials to possess the stringent qualifications that I myself had to go through to land a job in the public sector.

But beyond personal sentiment, I really do believe that the move will go a long way to professionalize local governance and ensure that barangay officials are competent in administrative functions, resource management and compliance with the law.

These qualities are sorely lacking among our barangay officials nowadays. Owing to the lack of institutional knowledge among the officials who are subject to change after every election, projects and programs at this most basic level of government are often disallowed by the Commission on Audit. The most common reasons for the disallowances are improper fund charging, lack of liquidation documents, missing supporting papers and violations of basic accounting and budgeting regulations.

If officials like barangay administrators and treasurers possess the required eligibility that will make them regular employees, such problems will be avoided since institutional knowledge of transactions in the barangays will be stronger. Experienced and better-trained officials will thus result into a more effective implementation of projects, programs and local ordinances.

In fact, the barangay has already become a training ground for officials who aspire for higher office, making it a rich source of knowledge that will surely come in handy when someone from the barangay is elected to serve in higher government capacities. Instead of groping in the dark, a newly elected official in a higher office who has had extensive barangay experience will hit the ground running and avoid long learning curves that disrupt the delivery of public services.

This situation is quite common even here in Cebu where former barangay captains have been elected to higher offices. The likes of Winston Pepito, Phillip Zafra, Sisinio Andales, Franklin Ong and Celestino Martinez III are prime examples. Former mayors Junard Chan of Lapu-lapu City, Democrito Diamante of Tuburan and Julieto Flores of Barili also served as barangay captains before being elected as local chief executives.

I also support the proposal to make the civil service eligibility a requirement for other elective posts in government. In fact, public service would be further improved if the other merit and fitness qualifications to career government positions, namely education, training and experience would be applied to them as well.

Standardizing these qualifications for elective posts will encourage voters to choose leaders who possess real merit and capability, instead of popularity or family influence.

But the reality is that there are legal impediments to making the eligibility requirement compulsory to all government positions including the President and Vice President. The Constitution itself will have to be amended before this can be introduced. As such, we will have to settle with applying the proposal at the barangay level first, then evaluate its effectiveness before moving higher.

Since a barangay is at the very frontline of community governance, raising professional and competency standards among its officials will ensure greater efficiency and enhanced public service delivery.

It will also help develop a new breed of community-centric leaders who come from the grassroots instead of leaders who are mere products of a political machinery or elite hierarchy.