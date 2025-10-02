Cuizon: Provincial transport now normal

BUS operations to and from northern Cebu have largely normalized after temporary disruptions caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo City earlier this week.

Around 50 percent of buses were unable to operate on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, according to Cebu South and North Bus Terminals administrator Ahmed Cuizon.

The disruption was due to impassable roads in northern towns and issues with some company garages that could not dispatch their units.

By Thursday, Oct. 2, operations had stabilized following road clearing by

government teams.

“Yes, bus operations at CNBT are now normal. In some areas rendered unpassable due to damaged infrastructure, the buses are just using alternate routes,” Cuizon said.

An inspection by the Provincial Engineering Office, led by Noel Gurrea, confirmed that both the South and North Bus Terminals remain

structurally sound.

The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) sustained only minor defects — vertical hairline cracks and some fallen ceiling slabs — which engineers confirmed did not affect the critical beams and columns.

CSBT personnel immediately began repairs, and some slabs were already fixed as of Thursday morning. The Cebu North Bus Terminal did not sustain any damage.

Cuizon assured that full operations at the terminals will continue, especially as Cebu prepares for the expected influx of passengers during All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2).

“We assure our passengers that travel will be smooth and comfortable. Facilities such as free comfort rooms and air-conditioning will be fully operational,” he said.

According to the Oct. 2 situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of four roads and ten bridges in Cebu province were damaged by the recent earthquake.

Of these, three roads and six bridges remain impassable to all types of vehicles, including the Salag Hanging Bridge in Tabogon; Langoyon and Fortaliza Bridges in Tuburan; and the Lambusan and Looc Bridges in San Remigio.

Several other damaged routes have been deemed passable but only to light vehicles. These include the Barangay Putat and Bagasawe Bridges in Tuburan; Bangon and Dagosungan Bridges in Medellin; and the Pandan Road in Bogo.

Cuizon emphasized that Governor Pamela Baricuatro has directed the terminals to maintain normal public transport operations. This is to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people, goods, medicines, and essential services across Cebu. / CAV, JJL