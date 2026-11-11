Cuizon: The best medicine

Political events pose a heavy influence on people’s lives. Constant exposure to political news and commentaries can trigger a whole range of emotions that become part of the national psyche.

This couldn’t be any truer than in the Philippines where its Vice President, Sara Duterte, is being accused of having amassed billions of pesos worth of ill-gotten wealth in an impeachment trial at the Senate.

Fortunately, however, this event has not only spun negative emotions but also a humorous outlook that might as well serve as a coping mechanism for a country that’s famous for being resilient in the face of challenges. And in this digital age, humor arising from politics instantly generate viral memes and satirical videos.

On the opening day of the Senate impeachment trial alone, jokes exploded when Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa stumbled down a flight of stairs when National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents tried to arrest him. The “Senate Run” incident triggered a wave of internet jokes and hilarious TV reenactments.

A funny video series also arose from the use of commercial brands as signatories on receipts used to liquidate millions of pesos worth of confidential funds. Names like Mary Grace Piattos which is a mashup of a popular bakeshop and a well-known potato snack brand have suddenly become famous together with names like Alejandro Pikit, Jay Camote, Miggy Mango, Andi Lim, Dodong Bunal and Patty Ting.

The Philippine Statistics Authority declared that no such names appear on their registry. But while VP Duterte’s lawyers explained that these are aliases used to protect intelligence sources, the names haven’t stopped turning into social media memes.

Meanwhile, a top catchphrase that earned national attention is a quote from defense lawyer Armando Ligutan who, during the testimony of NBI Senior Agent John Mark Calilung declared, “Photocopy is now considered original.” While Ligutan was arguing that duplicate copies of documents are admissible under the Rules on Evidence, netizens quickly turned it into jokes on how photocopies of paper bills may now be accepted as legal tender.

Another phenomenon that’s also fast taking place is in how daily conversations have suddenly assimilated legal jargons taken from the impeachment trial. For instance, students who disagree with others in a classroom are now suddenly fond of saying, “Objection!” In jest, a teacher would respond with either “Sustained” or “Overruled,” mimicking the presiding officer of the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Escudero is also credited for the catchphrase, “Please, asked and answered,” using it when a question is raised again after a witness has already answered. Netizens have used the polite but stern phrase in social media comment sections whenever people repeat points or arguments. And just this week when the impeachment trial reopened, Escudero also told a defense witness, Engr. Jaime Andalin who answered a question by citing it as irrelevant, “Funny ka doon, Engineer Jimmy,” drawing laughter from the spectators.

Of course, there are more of such amusing moments in the impeachment drama, such as the senator-judges’ OOTD (Outfit of the Day) consisting of “Red Furry Robes” which netizens compare to the popular Santa Claus costume. Another is the constantly silent presence of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian seated beside Escudero, inspiring a wave of cruel edited memes showing him as a sign-language interpreter or as a pickleball enthusiast inviting his seatmate to play with him.

Overall, these humorous takes on the impeachment should be viewed as a good way of easing political tension. Humor alone may not save democracy, but it could create a space where opposing viewers can find common ground, soften hardened positions and open new ideas. Laughter, after all, is the best medicine.