Last weekend saw a spate of road accidents in Lapu-lapu City which celebrated its fiesta in honor of the Birhen sa Regla.

Two incidents were interrelated, as an alleged drunk driver who was involved in an earlier hit-and-run affair ended up repeating the offense in another area later. Irked by the accidents that affected constituents of his lone district, Congressman Junard Chan strongly called for justice, even as the suspected offender was reported to be an airman stationed at the Mactan Air Base.

Intoxication was commonplace, as alcoholic drinks are traditionally aplenty during most Filipino fiesta celebrations. As such, car drivers’ bravado sometimes results in accidents due to impaired judgment, vision, coordination and reaction time, even at low levels of imbibing alcohol.

Behavioral control is a vital aspect of drivers’ training, along with road safety, traffic rules, anger management, wellness management and driving courtesy. These form part of a program called the Drivers’ Academy which was conducted in previous years for the benefit of drivers of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Sadly, the program is no longer implemented by LTFRB. I strongly pursued it during my time in the said agency, effectively educating thousands of drivers in Regions 7,8,3 and 1 where I was assigned. It wasn’t a coincidence that PUV drivers in these places back then were more disciplined and focused on their job, resulting in fewer road accidents, unlike nowadays when “camote” drivers or those with poor road sense, ignorance of traffic rules and selfish driving habits have proliferated.

Especially that Christmas is just around the corner, our PUV drivers ought to be more disciplined. Apart from traffic rules, road signs and defensive driving, the Drivers’ Academy also used to teach our PUV drivers about anger management and behavioral fitness, fatigue management as well as driving courtesy, effective communication and compliance with LTFRB policies.

This is what I mean by taking a proactive stance in a previous column. Instead of always running after violations, educating drivers can a better approach in minimizing road accidents, discourtesy and franchise offenses.

Talking of offenses, one common franchise violation during the Christmas season when demand for taxis spike is a driver’s refusal to take in passengers for one reason or another. Such a violation is punishable by a penalty of P5,000 for the first offense and harsher penalties for repeated offenses.

But why do many taxi drivers continue to refuse from taking in passengers? These miscreants would pretend to not see commuters hailing them at roadsides. Some may stop and entertain passengers alright, but only to negotiate for a fixed rate or to selectively cater only to those bound for destinations which are nearer or more convenient for them.

All of the above are franchise violations, yet one wonders why taxi drivers still commit them.

The answer lies in the lack of proper education, something that the Drivers’ Academy supposedly provides. Unfortunately, the training program is no longer being implemented, hence the lack of drivers’ awareness of what constitutes franchise violations and what penalties await the violators.

We therefore call on the LTFRB to resume the regular conduct of the Drivers’ Academy which will go a long way to educate our drivers about the DOs and DON’Ts of their profession. Especially this holiday season when public rides become problematic for many, the training will come in handy as a proactive stance to ensure that commuters’ welfare is upheld and drivers’ bad practices are avoided even without law enforcers watching them.