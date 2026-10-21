Cuizon: We need more Carlos P. Romulos

The world today is mired in conflicts, the kind of which necessitated the creation of the United Nations (UN) 81 years ago. World War II caused so much deaths and devastation that world leaders decided to avoid a third global war by organizing a body where nations could resolve conflicts by dialogue and negotiations.

The UN was thus established, its charter officially signed in San Francisco, California, by 51 pioneer country-signatories that included the Philippines. The charter entered into force on Oct. 24, 1945, now celebrated as United Nations Day.

The Philippine head of delegation was Carlos P. Romulo who famously declared, “Let us make this floor the last battleground.” The quote captured his vision for a world where diplomacy will substitute actual physical violence, where nations in conflict would resolve their differences through productive debates and engagements.

Romulo was the first Asian president of the UN General Assembly. Universally respected for his managerial acumen, charisma and masterful oratory that allowed him to effortlessly push back against intimidating superpowers, he compensated his short height with towering wit and a powerful command of language. He was subsequently elected president of the UN Security Council four times.

Today, more than ever, we need more Carlos P. Romulos, especially with the Filipinos’ ongoing word war with China over conflicting territorial claims.

Heated words have recently been exchanged between officials of China and the Philippines over the controversial statement of Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan that his country may easily win in its conflict with Filipinos if it wants to use force.

Quan was reacting to a statement by Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro identifying China as the troublemaker in Southeast Asia.

In response, Sen. JV Ejercito told Quan to “go home.” Senators Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros also demanded that the Chinese envoy issue an apology. Senator Tulfo meanwhile filed Senate Resolution 739 urging the Department of Foreign Affairs to declare Quan a persona non grata.

Tulfo had also pointed out that Filipinos have successfully overcome foreigners in the past “with courage, sweat and blood” and that the country stands ready to do so again if needed.

The back-and-forth provocation doesn’t appear to be ending soon, a situation that would have already concluded if our officials were as diplomatically suave, intellectually sharp and respected as Romulo was.

Once in an elevator full of six-foot-tall American generals including Douglas McArthur, someone asked him a thinly-veiled insult: “How do you feel being surrounded by us tall men?” Romulo replied, “I feel like a dime among nickels.”

In American currency, a nickel is physically larger and thicker than a dime. But a nickel is only worth five cents while a dime is worth 10 cents.

Romulo’s eloquence and quick comebacks often disarmed those who underestimated him because of his height.

In a Paris conference, Soviet envoy Andrei Vishinksy insulted Romulo whom he was unable to defeat on the merits of an argument by saying, “You are just a little man from a little country.” Romulo retorted, “It is the duty of the little Davids of this world to fling the pebbles of truth in the eyes of the blustering Goliaths and force them to behave.” The meeting erupted in applause, making a flustered Vishinsky sit down and stay silent.

These and many more instances demonstrated Romulo’s stature in the international stage of diplomacy, something that our leaders today sadly lack.

Perhaps then, these officials should leave the business of diplomacy to the real diplomats of this country. After all, our diplomats are products of the official training center of the Foreign Service Institute called the Carlos P. Romulo School of Diplomacy.