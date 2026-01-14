Cuizon: Why not change the Sinulog route yearly?

The Sinulog seems back for good at its popular route in Cebu City along P. del Rosario St., Imus St. and Maxilom Ave. before winding up at Osmeña Blvd. for the finale at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Sometime ago, people complained over former mayor Michael Rama’s decision to hold the event at the South Road Properties, suspecting that it was meant to pander to certain business interests.

Hotels, malls, restaurants, and even sari-sari stores and sidewalk vendors have certainly benefited wherever the Sinulog has been held in its 46-year history. In the past, it was held at the city’s downtown district, then at the North Reclamation Area, before being transferred to where the Cebu Business Park now sits.

Come to think of it, perhaps it’s high time to consider other routes that will spread the festival’s benefits to other parts of the city. Moving it around while still keeping the CCSC as the culmination venue would not only be fair and profitable to new businesses, it would also help improve these places.

The process would be similar to the Olympics, where cities around the world bid for the right to host the event. The bidders showcase what they can offer to attract the Olympic Committee to select their cities.

Following the example, Cebu City barangays can group themselves and offer bids to host the Sinulog route.

For instance, Barangays Guadalupe, Calamba and Sambag 1 can team up to host the Sinulog along V. Rama Ave. and J. Alcantara St., with CCSC as the culmination point. Another grouping could be of Barangays Tejero, Tinago, Parian and Kalubihan, which would bring Sinulog to downtown Colon before winding up at the CCSC.

Yet another cluster could be of Barangays Tisa, Pardo, Mambaling, San Nicolas and Pahina Central that may bring the festival to F. Llamas St. and N. Bacalso Ave., still with CCSC as the endpoint.

More combinations can be had. A new route would be chosen yearly and funds should be provided to the winning barangay group to spruce up the places where the Sinulog will pass through. This way, new businesses will enjoy the festival’s benefits and different parts of the city will be highlighted and improved year after year.

The move will also help avoid or mitigate road-use conflict with an operational Cebu Bus Rapid Transit.