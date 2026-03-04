Cuizon: Why not Junjun Davide for senator?

Vice President Sara Duterte’s 2028 presidential plan has opened a floodgate of speculation, of which an institution of special interest is the Senate.

Historically, 15 Cebuanos have served as Philippine senators: Sergio Osmeña, Sr., Vicente and Filemon Sotto, Celestino Rodriguez, Manuel Briones, Mariano Jesus Cuenco, Vicente Rama, Pedro Rodriguez, Alejandro Almendras, Serging Osmeña, Rene Espina, Marcelo Fernan, Sonny Osmeña, Ernesto Herrera and Serge Osmeña.

But sadly, since 2016, no Cebuano has been elected senator despite Cebu’s five million-strong votes. Ironically, places with lower votes have dual senate representations such as Mark and Camille Villar of Las Piñas, Pia and Allan Peter Cayetano of Taguig and Jinggoy Estrada and JV Ejercito of San Juan.

Having a senator from the province is advantageous as exhibited in recent history by the likes of Franklin Drilon, who utilized his pork barrel funds for various infrastructure projects in Iloilo, contributing significantly to its rapid development. Further, a homegrown senator can better promote local interests in the national scene, championing the voice and sentiments of the province.

Surely, Cebu must now be ready for a homegrown candidate with impeccable credentials, track record and pedigree. And among our present leaders, I believe that Hilario “Junjun” Davide III has the biggest potential to become the next Cebuano senator.

A lawyer, Junjun was first elected councilor of Cebu City’s north district from 2004 to 2010. He then broke the 19-year hold of the Garcia family on Cebu’s provincial governorship in 2013, serving until 2019. He also became a two-time vice governor of Cebu Province from 2019 to 2025. All throughout, his governance was marked by honesty.

The late Sonny Osmeña noted Junjun’s leadership style as passive and timid. Such attributes made him acceptable to groups like Northern Cebu’s Bakud Party which helped him win as vice governor in 2022. Former governor Gwen Garcia even invited him to run as her vice governor in 2025 but he declined.

Currently an independent, Junjun was first affiliated with the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan when he ran for councilor in Cebu City. He later became a member of the Lakas and Liberal parties when he ran for elections in Cebu Province.

Apart from Cebuano speakers in Visayas and Mindanao, Junjun will stand out nationally being the namesake of his father, Hilario Davide Jr., who had been a no-nonsense Supreme Court chief justice. The latter played a crucial role in history by presiding over President Joseph Estrada’s impeachment trial, aside from having been a delegate to the 1987 Constitutional Commission.

Junjun’s 2025 loss to Edsel Galeos for congressman of Cebu’s 2nd district should not be a big issue. Even Serge Osmeña lost to Nerissa Soon-Ruiz for congressman of Cebu’s 6th district in 1992, only to rebound and win as senator in 1995. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself lost the 2016 race for vice president yet won as president in 2022.

Among other endeavors, Junjun’s health and medical programs in Cebu Province have been very praiseworthy. In fact, it was because of his commendable initiatives in the province that Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro picked him as adviser of the Kumbati Cebu Task Force which takes charge of rehabilitation efforts in quake-affected Northern Cebu.

With his family name, record of good governance and multi-partisan acceptability, Junjjun Davide will surely be a strong Cebuano contender for Senator come 2028.