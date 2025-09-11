Culinary competition to ignite pride in Pinoy food

CEBU is sharpening its edge as a culinary and tourism hub with the staging of Cebu Goes Culinary 2025: Balik Isla–Foraging in the Philippine Countryside on Sept. 26–27, 2025, at Sky Hall, SM Seaside City Cebu.

The competition, now considered the region’s premier culinary event, is expected to generate greater visibility for Cebuano cuisine while strengthening the province’s positioning as a gastronomic destination.

Organized by the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) in partnership with the National Food Showdown, the event puts Filipino food at the forefront, aligning with broader efforts to promote heritage-based tourism and attract visitors seeking authentic culinary experiences.

“Our goal is to elevate Filipino cuisine,” said Julita Urbina, chairperson of Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 and founder of Laguna Group of Companies. “By highlighting Cebuano food and products, we uplift the entire industry.”

This year’s theme, Balik Isla, is a call to rediscover and refine the country’s culinary identity. Chef Myrna Segismundo, founder of the National Food Showdown, recalled how Filipino categories were once overlooked in competitions that prioritized international cuisine.

“At that time, people looked down on our food — not out of dislike, but a lack of pride,” she said.

The competition aims to change this mindset by building standards around Filipino staples, which often lack the same recognition and rigor as global dishes.

“The problem is, people don’t know what’s good. That’s what we want to change,” Urbina stressed.

For Cebu, the impact extends beyond the kitchen. With its established reputation in hospitality and its diverse food heritage — from sutukil to heirloom recipes — the province is poised to use cuisine as a magnet for both domestic and foreign tourists.

“By elevating our cuisine, our heritage and our traditions, we can position Cebu as a destination in itself,” Urbina said. / KOC