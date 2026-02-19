Cuneta proudly shows Senior ID

MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta proudly shared her senior citizen ID on Instagram after celebrating her 60th birthday on Jan. 6, 2026.

“Here it is!!! AGING, MY FRIENDS, IS A PRIVILEGE!!! Thank You, Lord!” she wrote in the caption. Her daughter KC Concepcion reacted, “Grabe! Level up na!!!”

Veteran actress Carmi Martin also commented, “Join the club. Tara, watch na tayo movies on Mondays.”

Some fans joked, “Mahal kita maging senior ka man,” while others remarked that she doesn’t look 60 at all.

Sharon clarified that she made sure to hide sensitive information on the ID, including her signature and address, for security reasons. / TRC