Cup of Joe brings ‘Stardust’ to Cebu, talks personal style, OPM pressure, successes

Every big stage begins somewhere small and for Cup of Joe, it started with campus gigs before expanding into sold-out arenas. By the time “Stardust” reached Cebu, both the band and its audience had widened in scale. Cebuano Joewahs, as their fandom is called, gathered like constellations during the band’s recent show in town.

A night before the show, the band sat down with Cebu reporters to reflect on how much had changed since their last visit, almost exactly a year ago, when they arrived for the “Silakbo” tour.

“It’s very exciting. We didn’t expect to come back this soon. Cebu is really one of our most loyal listener bases and we’re excited to perform again for Cebuano fans. They always give us such a warm welcome,” vocalist Gian Bernardino shared.

The creators of the OPM sensation “Multo” also featured singer-songwriter Janine Teñoso in their Cebu stop this year. Janine has worked with Cup of Joe on hits like “Tingin.”

If “Silakbo” explored the five stages of grief, “Stardust” takes on a different form — built around a five-planet concept, with songs and colors synchronized through LED wristbands worn by several of the audiences.

Reaching fans beyond Manila

For the band, bringing the tour to Cebu and other regions is more than just expanding their reach and about meeting fans where they are.

“For me, it’s another way of extending our love to fans who are far from Manila and don’t always have easy access to our shows. We get excited during regional shows because instead of them coming to us, we’re the ones going to them. We’re excited to see their energy and how they vibe with our performances and we love seeing them enjoy shows they wouldn’t normally get to attend,” lead guitarist Gab Fernandez shared.

Across cities, these fans form their own clusters — separate, yet connected — like constellations that make up the band’s growing audience. As a group that also came from outside Manila, the OPM hitmakers understand the importance of showing up for listeners in every corner of the country.

“For me, being given the opportunity to extend what we’ve started — from ‘Silakbo’ to ‘Stardust’ and our past concerts — into regional legs means a lot. We feel that they want more, that they’re longing for the music and we want to give that to them wherever they are. It’s overwhelming how warmly we’re received,” vocalist Rapha Ridao added.

Style as identity

Much has changed since their last visit but one thing the band points to immediately is how they present themselves.

For them, style has become more than just appearance; it has evolved into another form of expression. Working with stylist Kai Chavez, the group has found a way to visually translate their sound.

“How we dress is one of the ways we express ourselves. We’re very thankful to have a stylist like Kai, who really understands what we want and listens to our ideas. We’re also very open to exploring. Just like our music, how we present ourselves is a reflection of it,” Rapha said.

Over time, their style has shifted alongside their sound — each member leaning into their individuality while still moving as one.

“You can see how what we choose to wear has changed through the years. It really shows that each of us has our own identity, but together, we remain cohesive — and it works.”

Rhythm guitarist CJ Fernandez echoed the sentiment, adding that their style is an extension of who they are. “It’s an extension of our individuality. It’s nice that people notice how we present ourselves. We’re happy that we get to express who we are,” he said.

On pressure, success

The band’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. They were named the Philippines’ biggest band of 2025 by Billboard Philippines, became the most streamed local act of the year, sold out the Smart Araneta Coliseum five times and dominated the charts with “Multo,” which stayed at the top of the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 for 27 consecutive weeks and continues to lead the Top Philippine Songs chart.

Despite these milestones, the band insists that pressure is not what drives them.

“I guess from the outside perspective, there is pressure. But internally, we don’t really think about it. At the end of the day, what matters is that we’re happy and that the fans are there. Regardless of whether our songs make it to the charts, the fact that people listen — that’s what makes us proud,” Keyboardist Xen Gareza said.

For CJ, the feeling is less about pressure and more about purpose.

“It’s more about being proud than being pressured. We’re part of the group helping keep OPM alive right now,” he said.

What’s next

Later this year, Cup of Joe is set to mount one of their biggest shows yet with “Sandali,” taking over the Philippine Sports Stadium this May 2026, a milestone that will see them become the first OPM act to stage a solo concert at the venue.

“There are a lot of variables and elements we need to plan but we have a very talented production team and director. At this point, I’m confident we can bring our A-game. We’ve done five shows in Araneta — we’ve all worked hard and so has the team. It’s a challenge, but we’re ready for it,” Xen shared.

As for what fans can expect, the band hints at a continuation of their carefully crafted themes.

“Our past concerts were very intentional. ‘Seatbelts On’ was air, ‘Silakbo’ was fire, ‘Stardust’ was earth and ‘Sandali’ is more water — a celebratory kind of concert after everything we’ve achieved in the past year. It’s really about celebrating our relationship with our fans and how they connect with our music,” Gian explained.

“There will be new arrangements, new music and surprises we haven’t revealed yet. It’s going to be big and we hope fans will love it.”