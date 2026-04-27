Cup of Joe to release new EP ‘Sandali’ in May

OPM band Cup of Joe will release their new EP Sandali on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The band teased the project on social media with the caption “Hawaiian bawat sandali,” building anticipation among fans.

They are also set to stage “Sandali: The Cup of Joe Fest” on May 23 at the Philippine Sports Stadium.

The release follows the success of their track “Multo,” which became one of the most-streamed OPM songs on Spotify in February, along with three sold-out Stardust concerts in 2025. / Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu Intern