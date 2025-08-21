Current fashion advice from Brent Manalo, James Reid

Penshoppe’s newest brand ambassadors for its “Full Speed Ahead” campaign, Brent Manalo and James Reid, met with the media on Aug. 3, 2025 at Radisson Blu Cebu for a press conference, part of the campaign’s launch at SM City Cebu. Both stars showed that fashion is personal — and that the Cebuano-founded clothing brand gives them the freedom to express exactly what they want through style.

For Brent, style is a shifting landscape. “It changes every day for me,” he admitted. “Today is something comfortable, tomorrow is denim on denim. I don’t stick to just one thing.” His go-to pieces are boxy shirts (“easy to wear, basic but classic”) and a well-loved half-zip top he pulls on before rehearsals. He’s not interested in rules. “Whatever you want to wear, as long as you’re comfortable and stylish, go for it.”

James takes a similar, but subtler approach. “The ultimate James Reid style is when I look my best without trying,” he said. Comfort is non-negotiable, but so is showing up well. For him, the classics — like baggy jeans — never go out of style, and experimentation is reserved for special occasions. “I’ve been quite experimental for balls and galas,” he shared, “but for everyday, it’s relaxed, rugged, comfortable.”

Both believe that confidence is the best accessory. Brent’s advice is to “always give it your all in everything you do. Present yourself the best way you can.” James credits his team for keeping him grounded, saying, “They’re intentional with my projects so I stay true to who I am.” He added that, just like his partnership with Club Penshoppe — a community-first campaign — the endorsement feels even more meaningful because of its inclusive approach.

They’re also unbothered by outside commentary. “As long as you’re happy with what you’re wearing, go for it,” Brent insisted. James echoes the same thing, adding, “There’s a better way to spend your time than bringing other people down.”

When asked about generational style wars, James couldn’t pick between Millennials and Gen Z. “We come from different influences. You can’t really compare who’s better.” Brent, meanwhile, is simply focused on what feels right in the moment, a philosophy that keeps his wardrobe fresh and his style evolving.

Seven years after his last visit, Brent had one thing to say to Cebuanos: “Gihigugma tika.” And while both have their own distinct approaches to dressing, one thing they share is the pride of representing a homegrown brand they truly connect with. As Brent put it, being part of Penshoppe is “a childhood dream fulfilled,” and for James, it’s “an honor to be part of a Filipino brand” that aligns perfectly with his personal style. S