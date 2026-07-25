Current stars, legend to cover NBA 2K27

BASKETABALL stars in their own right, Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose will be the cover feature for various editions of the NBA 2K27, a sports simulation video game series.

The game will be available for gamers starting Sept. 4, 2026.

NBA star Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, considered one of the current most dominant players, graces the “Standard Edition” cover. The 22-year-old Wembanyama, named as the Kia Defensive Player of the Year, carried the Spurs to the 2026 NBA Finals, where they fell to the New York Knicks in five games in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Clark of the Indiana Fever, a 3-time Women’s NBA All-Star, will be on the “Deluxe Edition” cover and continues the NBA 2K trend of featuring a WNBA player on one of their covers.

She recently made history after recording 45 points and 10 assists to become the first player with 40 or more points and 10 or more assists in a game in WNBA history.

The legend Rose, the Kia NBA MVP in 2010-11, will be “Ultra Edition” and is on an NBA 2K cover for the second time in his career. He shared NBA 2K13’s cover with Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 Draft won the MVP award in 2011 and was the youngest MVP winner in league history at 22.

The 2008 Rookie of the Year normed 17.4 points and 5.2 assists in 723 regular-season games and was a three-time All-Star. / RSC