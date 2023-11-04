Curry last-second layup lifts Warriors past Thunder

STEPHEN Curry made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to give the Golden State Warriors a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139 in one of the NBA’s seven In-Season Tournament openers Friday night (Saturday morning, Nov. 4, 2023, PH time).

Initially, it was ruled no basket because of offensive goaltending. The call was overturned, and the Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday night, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a victory over Sacramento.

Dario Saric scored 20 points and Chris Paul had 13 assists to help Golden State improve to 5-1.

Lu Dort scored 29 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts for Oklahoma City. Scoring leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out because of a sprained left knee.