Curry out at least a week with quad injury

WARRIORS star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for at least a week after suffering a right quadriceps contusion and strained muscle during Golden State’s 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, Nov. 26, 2025.

According to the Associated Press, Curry underwent an MRI following the game, and the Warriors announced Thursday (Friday, Nov. 28, PH time) that he will be reevaluated in a week —a timeline that suggests he will miss at least three games.

Golden State’s medical team typically follows a gradual return-to-play progression, meaning Curry could be out even longer.

“Nobody wants to get hurt, especially that one,” teammate Jimmy Butler was quoted by AP as saying. “Obviously we go as far as he goes, but we want him to be right so we have the best opportunity to be great. I think we can hold the fort down for a couple of days.”

The 37-year-old Curry, now in his 17th NBA season, collided hard with Houston’s Amen Thompson under the basket with 3:24 remaining and the score tied at 91.

The play was initially ruled an offensive foul on Thompson, but after the Rockets challenged, it was overturned to a blocking foul on Curry. He stayed on the floor in visible pain before limping to the locker room with 35.2 seconds left.

“Everybody’s got to do just a little bit more, nothing too drastic,” Brandin Podziemski said. “Everybody plays just a little bit better, and collectively you hope that’s good enough to win.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he noticed right away that Curry was hurting. The two-time MVP finished with 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting—including 2 of 9 from beyond the arc—along with seven rebounds, five assists, and seven of Golden State’s 16 turnovers, which Houston converted into 22 points.

“It obviously changes everything—our rotations, how we’re playing, who we’re playing through,” Kerr said. “When I heard it was a quad, I was actually kind of relieved, better than an ankle or a knee, so hopefully he can recover quickly and be OK. But we’ve got to hold down the fort.”

Golden State’s depth is already being tested after guard Gary Payton II sprained his left ankle earlier in Wednesday’s game.

Butler expressed frustration over the team’s inconsistency and attention to detail, saying it becomes even more crucial with Curry sidelined.

“It’s just sad how we don’t follow our game plan and do the little things sometimes,” Butler said, urging his teammates to “care more.”

Still, he doesn’t plan to adjust his own approach.

“I don’t care about offense, we need to guard somebody,” he said. “We’re good to score, but I don’t want the offense—if we’re missing shots—to dictate not going and guarding on the defensive side. I’m going to play the exact same way, but we’ve just got to guard.” / LBG