Curry tops Sabrina Ionescu in 3-point shootout

3-POINT LEGENDS. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) hugs New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu after Curry won their competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend.
3-POINT LEGENDS. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) hugs New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu after Curry won their competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend. AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu.

And fittingly, he won by three.

The Golden State star and NBA’s all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Sunday (PH time), the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league’s weekend showcase.

Ionescu won the WNBA’s 3-point shootout at its All-Star weekend last year with a record 37 points, smashing Curry’s NBA shootout mark of 31 points. From there, a challenge was thrown down and the plan was concocted for them to meet at All-Star weekend.

So they did, and it felt like the main event of the night.

Stephen Curry
Sabrina Ionescu
Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu

