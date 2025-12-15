Curtis, Anderson to reunite in ‘BuyBust’

Anne Curtis and Gerald Anderson are set to reunite in the action series “BuyBust: The Undesirables,” which will be available on Netflix in 2026.

Curtis will reprise her role as Nina Manigan, a former anti-narcotics operative who finds an ally in Anderson’s character.

The nine-episode series is directed by Erik Matti and also stars Lotlot de Leon, Sarah Lahbati, Eric Quizon and Cebuano actor Sol Eugenio.

“BuyBust: The Undesirables” follows the story of a senator’s son who was murdered and the search for a mysterious drug lord known as Judas. / TRC S