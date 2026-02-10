Curtis silent on thyroid speculation

Photos of Anne Curtis taken during her guest appearance on ASAP on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, began circulating online after netizens noticed what they described as a visible swelling on her neck.

Some online users speculated that it could be related to a thyroid condition. According to the Mayo Clinic, hyperthyroidism affects the thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped organ located in the neck, and may be linked to autoimmune disorders.

As of posting, Curtis has not issued any statement addressing the speculation.

Fans have expressed concern online, noting that she will turn 41 on Feb. 17. / TRC S