Curtis-Smith defends Curtis after lawmaker’s remarks

Jasmine Curtis-Smith spoke out in defense of her sister Anne Curtis after the actress became the subject of controversial remarks by Bong Suntay, representative of Quezon City’s 4th District.

In social media posts, Curtis-Smith called for safer spaces for women, saying men in positions of power should help shape conversations that recognize women as leaders and contributors of ideas rather than objects of fantasy.

Suntay made the remarks on Tuesday, March 3, during a congressional hearing on the impeachment complaints against Sara Duterte.

In one statement, the lawmaker said he could not be charged over his imagination involving Curtis, a comment that quickly drew criticism online and prompted calls for accountability. / NPG S