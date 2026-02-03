Curtis–Rosales Valentine’s film offers discounted tickets

VIVA Films has announced a special ticket pricing scheme for “The Loved One,” the Valentine’s Day release and reunion project of Anne Curtis and Jericho Rosales. The film opens nationwide on Feb. 11.

According to Viva Films, tickets will be priced at P275 in Metro Manila and P230 in provincial cinemas, exclusive to SM Cinemas.

This is not the first time Viva Films has reduced ticket prices for its releases. The production company said the move is part of ongoing efforts to help revive cinema attendance amid changing viewing habits.

Earlier this month, Viva also applied the same ticket pricing for “A Werewolf Boy,” the Philippine adaptation that launched the love team of Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji.

Industry observers note that discounted ticket pricing has become one of the strategies film producers are exploring to encourage audiences to return to theaters instead of opting for streaming platforms. / TRC S