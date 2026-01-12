Custodio faces backlash over relationship with Pacquiao

Joyce Tan Custodio has received online criticism following claims that she is romantically involved with Michael Pacquiao, her reported boyfriend.

Michael is the son of Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao. He is a rapper and currently a councilor in General Santos City.

Michael is 23 years old, while Custodio is 38. She was also reported to have previously worked as a stylist for Jinkee Pacquiao.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 8, 2026, Custodio addressed the backlash.

“My Messenger might explode with all the messages, but sorry I can’t answer everyone. You seem more affected than I am by what you read or watch, which sometimes turns into almost completely wrong information,” she wrote.

She urged netizens to remain calm and avoid spreading hate.

“Relax. Don’t fight with people in the comment section. Don’t put hate in your heart over things you read or hear because of me. Life goes on,” she added.

Custodio also said she is used to criticism and encouraged people to choose kindness. / TRC S