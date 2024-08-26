Customers commend PWS Cebu for transformation of Binaliw waste facility

PRIME Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) continues to drive its transformation strategy in its operations of a materials recovery facility (MRF) in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, with a strong focus on maximizing resource recovery.

Since PWS took over the facility in 2022, it has implemented significant improvements by enhancing operational efficiencies and positively impacting both the environment and local communities.

“The shift has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Mary Jane Montejo, chief executive officer of Agalon Garbage Hauler, which has been disposing waste at the facility since 2020.

“It is evident how efficiency and productivity for waste diversion has been enhanced, not to mention the quality of the output as well. Because of this, lesser waste has been diverted to the landfill,” she said. “Our company is looking forward to what new innovations and growth PIWSI will bring.”

PWS Cebu uses equipment procured from Europe and Asia such as vibrating sieves, baler systems, magnetic separators, and an air density separator in processing up to 1,000 tons of received solid waste per day.

By focusing on resource recovery, PWS aims to significantly limit landfilled waste to 20 percent or less. This approach leads to reduced organic waste ending up decomposing and producing harmful methane emissions.

Raquiel Montecillo, owner of Marquiel Trading and Hauling Services, said the transition from landfill operations into an MRF had not hampered operations in any way, allowing the facility to operate 24/7.

“This showcased commendable integration of automated systems alongside existing processes. From improved throughput to enhanced quality control measures, it is evident that the additional waste processing equipment has greatly improved the waste diversion process as a whole,” she said.

Montecillo also cited the automated RFID system implemented by PWS, allowing efficient monitoring of dump trucks coming in and out of the facility, as well as the improved road network, allowing waste haulers better turnaround time for dispatch and scheduling.

“Overall, the changes initiated and completed by PIWSI have been beneficial not only to the company, but also to its customers and the environment as well,” she said.

Despite the daunting task of taking over a landfill and transforming it into a proper and modern waste facility, PWS is committed to fully rehabilitate the site, underscoring the importance of addressing severe solid waste problems through sustainable solutions.

In the January 2024 inauguration of the Cebu MRF—the first of its kind in the Philippines—Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia “Toni” Yulo-Loyzaga lauded PWS for its vision.

“I need not tell you how groundbreaking this is because this is in fact the first in the country,” said the secretary said in her remarks then.

“It’s efforts like this that make our job possible…The first thing we need to do in this country is regard the solid waste management sector as an industry and for that, it needs to realize the efficiencies according to scale. Investments will not make sense without all the moving parts put on the table and that includes local governance, environmental management; that includes private investment with government and aligned with government in addressing these particular issues,” she said. / PR