CV agencies ready for holiday travel surge

REGIONAL security and transportation agencies in Central Visayas have declared full readiness for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day (Sunday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 2, 2026), a period locally known as Kalag-kalag.

The multiagency deployment aims to safeguard nearly one million travelers and cemetery visitors, while managing security for delegates arriving for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings.

Information chief Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser said the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 will secure 363 cemeteries with 2,914 police personnel. The PRO 7 will be augmented by 1,702 personnel from other agencies and 5,491 force multipliers, including barangay tanods and volunteer medical teams.

Police assistance desks will be set up at cemetery entrances and major transportation choke points.

Extended operations

Ahmed Cuizon, head of the Cebu South and North Bus Terminals, said the two terminals will operate 24 hours a day. Passengers will have access to free Wi-Fi, phone calls, charging stations and drinking water. Terminal fees for buses, minibuses, V-hires and taxis will be waived.

A free bus ride program will be available for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and parents traveling with small children. Cuizon also urged local governments to clear road obstructions near cemeteries.

At the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, help desks are open in Terminals 1 and 2, while leave has been canceled for airport police, firefighting and medical personnel. Backup buses and coasters are ready in case taxis become scarce.

Nicarter Rivas, head of the airport authority’s Public Affairs Division, said the airport had recorded 6.6 million passengers as of September, about four percent more than the 6.4 million passengers recorded for the whole of 2025.

Meanwhile, LTJG Abel Lomboy of the Coast Guard Substation in Lapu-Lapu City said Coast Guard personnel in Central Cebu will be deployed from Thursday, Oct. 29, to Tuesday, Nov. 3. Personnel have been on heightened alert since Saturday, Oct. 24 for the Asean events.

Malasakit help desks and quick response teams are in place at ports.

Security measures

Police assistance desks at cemeteries and transportation hubs will provide help to travelers and visitors during the holiday period. The deployment will also support security operations for Asean delegates arriving in the region. / ABC