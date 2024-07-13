CV cagebelles post second win in a row

THE Central Visayas girls' basketball team secured its second straight win in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa at the expense of Cagayan Valley, 79-61, on Friday, July 12, at the University of San Carlos- North gymnasium here.

After their first win against Zamboanga on Thursday, July 11, the Central Visayas girls appeared lethargic at the start as Cagayan Valley ended the opening quarter at 18-all.

However, Central Visayas came back alive in the second period and broke away from Cagayan Valley to close the half at 38-32.

With Zhayden Rosano at the helm, the CV basketbelles became a powerful war machine in the second half as they never stopped bombarding the opposition to extend their lead further.

The Cagayan Valley hoopsters tried to catch up by mounting a series of rallies, but their efforts were in vain as Central Visayas maintained its momentum.

Rosano led Central Visayas' scoring with 18 points in the game.

Central Visayas now has two wins with zero losses in the elimination round.

In other girls' basketball matches, Zamboanga Peninsula edged Ilocos (75-68), Western Visayas frustrated Bicol (63-40), Caraga outscored Davao (61-45), Northern Mindanao nipped Mimaropa (77-75), Soccsksargen routed Cordillera (84-58), National Capital Region ripped Southern Tagalog Calabarzon (84-37), and Eastern Visayas scrubbed Bangsamoro (64-33). (Jen Hershe Alterado, Junior journo)