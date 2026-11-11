CV faces P490M in potential farm losses

AGRICULTURAL losses in Central Visayas could reach P490 million under a worst-case El Niño scenario, prompting the Department of Agriculture (DA) 7 to prepare emergency assistance and urge farmers to plant crops that require less water.

DA 7 may request P291 million from the DA Central Office’s Quick Response Fund if agricultural damage worsens.

Gerry Avila, chief of the DA 7 Field Operations Division, said during a livestreamed media forum on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, that the projected losses were based on assessments and coordination with local government units (LGUs).

He did not specify how the P291-million requirement was calculated or how many farmers could benefit.

“We started monitoring since the projected El Niño was announced,” Avila said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) started issuing El Niño advisories on June 9.

By late September, Pagasa noted a strong El Niño was already active and expected to intensify further into a very strong event. The weather bureau announced that a very strong El Niño was present on Nov. 4.

Water shortages

Some agricultural communities in Cebu have already reported difficulty securing enough water for production, prompting the DA to provide assistance ahead of the anticipated worsening of El Niño.

Avila cited Cebu City as among the first LGUs to report agricultural damage, with initial assessments submitted as early as April and May.

The reports involved insufficient water for vegetable production, particularly in upland farming communities.

In response, the DA 7 distributed high-density polyethylene pipes and water containers to help farmers access and store available water. Asturias and Tuburan were also identified as experiencing reduced rainfall, while the DA continues to monitor other farming areas, including Dalaguete.

Planting options

Farmers with adequate irrigation may continue growing rice, Avila said, while those with limited water may use rice variety NSIC Rc 418 (also known as Sahod Ulan 14), which he described as drought-tolerant.

Those unable to sustain rice production may shift to squash, mung beans, cassava or sweet potato.

The DA also recommends adjusting planting schedules and mulching, which involves covering soil with dried leaves or other organic materials to retain moisture.

Its proposed Gulayan sa Kanal program would allow farmers to grow vegetables along irrigation canals and dikes.

The DA is also coordinating with the National Irrigation Administration to identify systems at risk of shortages, particularly those serving farms downstream of dams.

Cloud seeding

Bohol’s Provincial Government and the DA 7 are preparing 82 flight hours for cloud seeding, with an estimated budget of P10 million, to help replenish dams.

Operations will depend on suitable clouds and weather conditions.

Avila said Cebu’s narrow landmass could make cloud seeding less practical because induced rainfall might fall over surrounding waters instead of farmland.

Livestock and assistance

The DA advises livestock raisers to maintain water and feed supplies, produce silage and provide necessary vitamins and vaccines to help animals cope with prolonged heat.

Avila said El Niño conditions could worsen around March and persist until May in 2027, citing an outlook from Pagasa.

Farmers should report losses to their LGUs using official damage and loss assessment forms for validation and submission to the DA Central Office.

Assistance may include agricultural inputs based on verified crop and livestock damage rather than direct cash payments, Avila said.

He also urged farmers to enroll in the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.’s agricultural insurance program to protect their investments against drought and other disasters. / CAV