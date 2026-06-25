Local leaders form crackdown group to fight food Cartels in Central Visayas

GOVERNMENT Leaders in Central Visayas are teaming up to fight high food prices by tackling hidden cartels and broken supply chains that keep grocery bills high.

Protect food supplies

During a regional committee meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 Director Roy Buenafe proposed creating a new team called a Technical Working Group (TWG). This group will specifically investigate how food moves through the region and where prices are being artificially forced up.

“The two provinces, Cebu and Bohol should now create a technical working group to study especially on fish and other seafood products,” Buenafe said.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro backed the plan immediately, pointing out that Cebu struggles to grow enough of its own food.

“70 percent of food supply in Cebu comes from outside, we are not food secure here in the province,” Baricuatro said.

Why prices are skyrocketing

Cebu Provincial Administrator Joseph “Ace” Durano explained that because Cebu relies so much on importing food from other regions, it gets hit hardest by rising fuel costs and inflation.

The numbers show just how serious the problem is. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Cebu Province’s inflation hit a staggering 13.6 percent in May 2026. That is the highest rate among all provinces and major cities in Central Visayas.

Even worse, Central Visayas as a whole has recorded the highest inflation rate in the entire country for 10 straight months, sitting at 10.8 percent. This nationwide high is being driven by the rising costs of food, transport, electricity, and water.

Mapping out the food routes

The newly formed group will carefully map out the shipping routes of fish, seafood, and farmed goods coming into Cebu and Bohol. The goal is to find the exact spots where transportation bottlenecks happen and where middlemen might be inflating prices.

“We want to know and source from direct producers. Where are these predictions? Say for example, for pork, can we directly get from the source itself? Not to source it from other traders and especially fish and seafood production,” Buenafe said.

Buenafe shared three clear signs that will guide their data-driven strategy to cut out these market inefficiencies.

“We are confident that we have supplies, but we have to look at people coming from around so that we can know what is really the measurement of food supply that we need at a given time,” Buenafe added.

Breaking the monopoly

Committee member Argeo Melisimo strongly supported the proposal, warning that high travel costs, unpredictable food supplies, and unfair market manipulation are hurting both local businesses and everyday workers.

“The monopoly and cartel is real. It's real, no? Some people are taking advantage of the inefficiencies of the system, and then the transport facilities and the source,” Melisimo warned.

By tracking down exactly who controls the food supply from the source to the market shelves, regional leaders hope to break these monopolies, lower daily living costs, and ensure that families across Central Visayas can reliably afford their next meal. CDF