CV inflation dips in May

THE inflation rate in Central Visayas in May slowed down to 0.9 percent, but prices of goods are still expected to rise, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

May’s inflation rate was 1.1 percent lower than in April, and an improvement of the 4.2 percent inflation rate recorded in May 2024.

PSA officer-in-charge Wilma Perante, in a press conference on Friday, June 13, 2025, said despite the slowing inflation, the prices will still increase.

“Increase pa din ang prices, do not be misled by 0.9 percent. Ibig sabihin niyan meron pa rin tayong pag-increase in May 2025 kasi meron tayong positive 0.9,” said Perante.

(Prices still increase. Don’t be misled by 0.9 percent. This means we still had an increase in May 2025 because we have a positive 0.9.)

Lower inflation came mainly from food and non-alcoholic beverages, which saw a 1.3 percentage point decrease. This category contributed 74.6 percent to the overall deceleration.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels largely contributed to the downtrend, with a 0.91 percent contribution. This category recorded an inflation rate of four percent, higher than April’s 3.8 percent.

Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance contributed 0.18 percent with an inflation rate of 5.3 percent, lower than the previous month’s 5.5 percent.

Education services maintained a constant inflation rate of 5.3 percent from the previous month, contributing 0.10 percent to the overall deceleration.

Food inflation declined by 1.6 percent in May from the 0.8 percent annual increase recorded in April. The price of corn was a major contributor to this deceleration, driven by a quick year-on-year decrease.

Food groups that recorded higher inflation in May include meat, fish and other seafood, and milk, other dairy products and eggs. Flour, bread, and other cereals recorded a lower inflation rate, dropping from 0.5 percent to 0.4 percent. Ready-made food and other food products saw a 1.2 percent inflation rate. Oils and fats remained at 0.2 percent.

Tri-cities

In highly urbanized cities (HUC’s), the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue saw inflation increases, with Lapu-Lapu City rose from one percent to 1.8 percent, while Mandaue City from 0.7 percent to one percent.

Cebu City, meanwhile, saw a decrease from 1.3 to 0.5 percent.

The provinces of Cebu and Bohol recorded a decline in inflation rate, with Bohol dropping from two percent to 1.7 percent, and Cebu from 2.8 percent to 0.5 percent.

Central Visayas ranked the seventh lowest inflation rate among 18 regions last May. / Necolyn Claire Balansag & Antonette Arrabis, CNU Interns