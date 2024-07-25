CV is virtual overall champ in Prisaa games

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – Central Visayas has collected the most number of golds in the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) National Games.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Region 7 has so far won 66 golds, 33 silvers, and 34 bronzes in the senior level, making the Central Visayas athletes virtually this year’s overall National Prisaa champions.

Cordillera Administrative Region came in second with 33 golds, 23 silvers, and 31 bronze medals, followed by Western Visayas with a 24-23-19 gold-silver-bronze medal tally.

In the youth division, host Bicol Region is on top with 52 golds, 39 silvers, and 38 bronzes, followed by Western Visayas (38-42-30), Calabarzon (33-21-20), Central Luzon (25-16-30), and Central Visayas (11-20-6).

Artjoy Torregosa of Central Visayas, meanwhile, clocked 39 minutes and 26.9 seconds to win the women’s 10,000m run at the Bicol University track and field stadium here.

She defeated Soccsksargen’s Leedy Erika Villamonte (45:26.2) and Ara Tang (46:03.0) to claim her third gold medal.

“I’m happy to win again,” said the 25-year-old graduate of BS Education major in Physical Education at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City.

She earlier claimed her two gold medals in the 5,000m and the 3,000m events.

“My goal is to break three records, but I only made one,” said Torregosa, who registered 18:32.3 in the 5,000m to erase the 18:35.3 mark of Cordillera region’s Floredeliza Donos set in Manila in 2010.

She also topped the 3,000m event in 10:31.2, beating teammate Cherry Andrin (11:09.3) and Cordillera’s Angel Mae Saysay (11:18.5) on Tuesday, July 23.

“I’m glad that I was able to duplicate my three-gold performance last year,” said Torregosa, who ruled the 1,500m, 5,000m, and 10,000m in Zamboanga City.

The other triple-gold medalists were Ilocos Region’s Kent Brian Celeste (men’s long jump, high jump, and triple jump) and Guhan Garcia (men’s 200, 400m, and 4x100m relay), and Central Luzon’s Justin Alboleras (boys’ discus throw, javelin throw, and shot put).

In the taekwondo competition, Western Visayas garnered 12 gold medals at SM City Legazpi.

The gold medalists were Hannah Margarette Dello (finweight), Diana Ashley Dello (flyweight), Mary Noelle Alim (bantamweight), Sheine Nicole De Asis (lightweight), Sophia Grace Go (light middleweight), and Carina Adrea Duran (middleweight) in the girls division; Cy Aldous Espinoza (finweight), Enzo Lucio Cape (flyweight), Kyle Chin (featherweight), Justine James Diasnes (lightweight), and Sam Gabriel Vargas (heavyweight) in the boys division; and Jan Kenneth Rafols (flyweight) in the men’s division.

CV lady jins shine

Angelie Clem Daclan (lightweight), Christine Villasor (welterweight), Ma. Matha Dela Victoria (middleweight), and Jecelle Fatima Monsanto (heavyweight) delivered the gold medals for Central Visayas in the women’s division.

Winners in the youth division were light-heavyweight Victoria Charlene Arabejo, featherweight Marionne Gracielle Olarte, and bantamweight Kyle Forest Aburot of Northern Mindanao; heavyweight Abigail Soliva of Zamboanga Peninsula; welterweight Eira Mharien Gador and Clark John Abarquez of Calabarzon; and light-middleweight Rafael Lorenzo Caballes, middleweight Marc Ed Winzon Cabansag, and light-heavyweight Jevaughn Jamian Delos Reyes of Central Luzon. / PNA