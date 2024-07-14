CV lady spikers head to semis

The Central Visayas female spikers showcased their dominance by defeating Soccskargen (Region 12) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-14, in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa girls’ volleyball quarterfinals at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Coliseum on Sunday, July 14.

Rachel Tecson led Central Visayas’ offense with powerful attacks and well-timed spikes. Her spectacular performance propelled the team to victory.

Soccskargen briefly took the lead at 5-2 in the final set.

However, Central Visayas swiftly fought back, securing a commanding 24-13 advantage and ultimately controlling the game.

Central Visayas demonstrated both determination and talent, clinching the victory amidst the enthusiastic support of the cheering crowd.

Despite the intense competition, sportsmanship and mutual respect prevailed among the players.

The shared joy served as a reminder of the beauty and power of human connection in competitive sports.

Meanwhile, defending champion Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and silver medalist National Capital Region also advanced to the semifinal round.

Western Visayas triumphed over Davao, 25-15, 25-18, while Northern Mindanao won against Eastern Visayas, 25-10, 25-21, to move to the semifinals.

The National Capital Region yanked former silver medalist Southern Tagalog Calabarzon down, 25-19, 25-21, in the other quarterfinal match.