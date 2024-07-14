CV light flyweights triumph in boxing QF

Light flyweight Fred Rich Locsin of Central Visayas emerged victorious against Lorenz Kit Pallares of Central Luzon in a thrilling Palarong Pambansa boxing quarterfinal match at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Pallares took control of the first round, utilizing quick jabs and agile movements that put Locsin on the defensive.

However, Locsin rallied in the second round, skillfully dodging Pallares’ punches while landing effective jabs.

In the final round, Locsin maintained his aggression, avoiding Pallares’ blows and delivering multiple powerful jabs.

The judges scored the match 3-2 in Locsin’s favor, leading to his well-deserved victory.

In a post-match interview, Locsin expressed his joy: “I am happy because I won today’s quarterfinal match.”

He also praised Pallares as a tough opponent, acknowledging his cleverness and skill.

In a separate bout, Chris Ivhan Espina also of Central Visayas likewise secured victory against John Michael Jeruta of Western Visayas.

Both Locsin and Espina will continue their hunt for the gold medal in the light flyweight (46-48kg) category. / Shannen Gocotano junior journo