CV logs 41 firecracker-related incidents; 443 nationwide

CENTRAL Visayas recorded a total of 41 firecracker-related incidents from Dec. 21, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, with 19 of these incidents occurring on New Year’s Day.

The Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed the first recorded death due to firecrackers: a 38-year-old male from Ilocos Region, who was smoking during a drinking session near an area where the firecrackers were stored.

The DOH also logged one case of stray bullet injury (SBI) involving a 23-year-old male from the Davao Region. He suffered a gunshot wound in his upper left back.

A total of 443 firecracker-related injuries were recorded nationwide as of Jan. 2, according to the DOH.

Central Visayas

Of the 41 cases recorded in the region, Cebu Province reported the highest number at 21, followed by Cebu City with nine, and Bohol with four.

Mandaue City and Negros Oriental each recorded three injuries, while Lapu-Lapu City reported a single case.

In its advisory, the DOH 7 said the data were gathered from DOH sentinel and non-sentinel hospitals in Central Visayas.

DOH 7 information officer Clarissa Tuazon told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday that sentinel hospitals in the region are Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City and Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Bohol.

Last Dec. 28, Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the DOH 7, said the primary cause of injury was the “lantaka,” a makeshift cannon usually made from polyvinyl chloride or PVC pipe or bamboo.

She said additional cases were caused by blasts from firecrackers, goodbye Philippines, whistle bombs, kwitis, power bombs, shotguns and triangle.

In 2022, a total of 83 cases of firecracker-related injuries were reported by rural health units and city health offices in Central Visayas.

Cañal did not give a detailed breakdown of specific locations but indicated the order of provinces and cities within the region with the highest incidents. Cebu Province ranked first in the region, followed by Cebu City. Negros Oriental was third on the list, and Lapu-Lapu City followed suit.

Earlier this month, the Philippine National Police’s firearms and explosives office issued a list of banned fireworks to enhance safety and enjoyment during celebrations. Strict prohibitions include firecrackers surpassing the legal 0.3-gram gunpowder limit and those with faulty fuses.

Among the prohibited firecrackers are watusi, pop pop, five star, pla-pla, piccolo, giant bawang, goodbye bading, goodbye Philippines, atomic bomb, super lolo and hello Colombia.

It also includes Judas’ belt, giant, whistle bomb, atomic triangle, mother rocket, goodbye Delima, goodbye Napoles, coke-in-can, super Yolanda, pillbox star, kabasi and hamas.

Republic Act 7183 imposes a fine ranging from P20,000 to P30,000, imprisonment of six months to one year, license cancellation, business permit revocation, and inventory confiscation for manufacturing, selling, distributing, or using illegal fireworks.

Nationwide

According to the latest DOH advisory, of the total 443 firecracker-related cases, 212 were new cases with victims ranging from one to 71 years old, the majority of them male.

Of the new recorded ca­ses, almost half are due to legal firecrackers, based on the DOH data.