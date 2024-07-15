CV new 3x3 girls titlist; NCR rules HS caging

CENTRAL Visayas upset defending champion National Capital Region, 12-11, and took over the girls’ 3x3 basketball throne in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, July 15.

Sofia Alexis Petalcorin emerged as the beacon of hope for Central Visayas when she broke the team’s silence with 5:31 left and NCR leading by seven notches.

It is already 5:31 when Team CVIRAA have managed to have their first point compared to NCR which has 07.

The CVIRAA girls then cut the margin to 4-8 and eventually caught up with NCR, making the game exciting as the two teams traded shots without ceasing.

Petalcorin enthroned Central Visayas to the seat of power after scoring the last shot of the game that sent the crowd roaring with cheers.

In the battle for third place, Davao defeated Northern Mindanao, 20-10, for the bronze medal.

Southern Tagalog Calabarzon was also hailed champion in the boys competition after defeating former bronze medalist Central Luzon, 20-17.

“Akala ko panaginip lang ito, pero nung naalala ko ang mga pinagdaanang hirap at sakripisyo namin, ito pala ay hindi panaginip lamang (I thought this was just a dream. But when I think of the challenges we’ve encountered, I realized this was not a dream after all),” said Calabarzon coach Rich Anderson Ramos.

Central Luzon was not completely saddened by the loss, as they finished second this year.

Coach Sherwin Santos said that in a game there will always be a winner and a loser.

“I am happy that we’ve reached the finals. Early on, we realized that we were the underdogs in terms of size, but I know these kids well. Their heart and intelligence in playing and their training brought us here. This is a learning experience for the team,” Santos said.

In the showdown for third, Western Visayas sneaked past NCR, 21-17, to bring home the bronze medal.

NCR RULES

The National Capital Region (NCR) dominated the secondary basketball competition in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

The NCR boys team defeated Central Luzon, 86-71, for the gold medal, while its girls squad defended its reign by annihilating silver medalist Central Visayas, 65-39.

The Central Luzon cagers opened the game with a 16-13 advantage, but found themselves in trouble when Guile Guevarra, Stephen Estanislao, and JJ Jackson were ejected from the game in the second quarter due to violations.

The ejections gave NCR the opportunity to dominate the second quarter and take the lead at 40–36.

After posting a 69-48 advantage in third quarter, NCR maintained its momentum and cruised to victory.

Timothy Matias of NCR was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Central Luzon’s Kenji Moral and Jeren Carolino were named to the Mythical Team.

The Davao Eagles secured the bronze medal, with standout player CJ Xyriex Tirol Visaya earning the “3-Point King” tiel.

In the girls’ action, NCR left Central Visayas scoreless in the first six minutes of the game and continued its onslaught, never giving the host team enough breathing room.

Alicia Villanueva of the NU bulldogs, who led NCR with 21 points, was named MVP and crowned “3-point Queen” of the tournament. She was also named to the Mythical Five.

“Sobrang saya ko po, dahil hindi naming inaasahan na mananalo kami ulit. Pero ginawa po namin lahat ng aming best at salamat rin sa suporta ng aming parents (We’re greatly happy because we did not expect to win again. But we did our very best and we thank our parents for their support),” Villanueva said.

This is Villanueva’s last appearance in the Palaro as she will already be in college next year.

In the duel for bronze, Central Luzon defeated Western Visayas, 63-30. / via Franz Ivan T. Cajeda, Wenilyn Traya, and Jen Hershe Alterado, Junior Journos