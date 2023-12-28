CV reports 14 firecracker injuries; national tally reaches 88

CENTRAL Visayas hospitals reported a total of 14 firecracker-related injuries over Christmas.

As for the national tally, the Department of Health (DOH) had recorded 88 fireworks-related injuries, as of early Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Among these cases was that of a four-year-old boy from Calabarzon who accidentally swallowed a watusi.

Central Visayas

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the DOH 7, said the 14 firecracker-related incidents in the region were recorded on Dec. 21-27.

The number is lesser by 33 percent compared to the cases recorded in the same period in 2022, which had 21 firecracker-related injuries.

Cañal, however, said cases might go up in the coming days leading to New Year’s Day celebrations.

Cañal said Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 27, that eight cases were reported in Cebu Province, three in Bohol, two in Cebu City, and one in Mandaue City.

Cañal added that the primary cause of injury was the “lantaka,” a makeshift cannon usually made from polyvinyl chloride pipe or bamboo.

Additional cases were caused by blasts from firecrackers Goodbye Philippines, whistle bombs, kwitis, power bombs, shotguns, and triangle.

Cañal noted that last year, kwitis was the common cause of injuries. Most cases involved hand injuries but clarified that none resulted in amputation.

“The most common anatomical areas affected by firecrackers on the body are our hands. There are also cases reported in the eyes, around the head near the forehead, especially with larger firecrackers as they tend to explode, and some in the hands and around the waist,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Additionally, Cañal said DOH 7 has not recorded any cases of stray bullets so far.

To ensure a safe holiday season, Cañal discouraged children from using firecrackers and urged everyone to stay clear of exploding ones for safety.

The health officer emphasized the danger of picking up used firecrackers due to potential residual risks.

Cañal also emphasized that seeking prompt medical treatment in case of injuries is crucial. She also said applying garlic and vinegar to the wounded area as a home remedy should be avoided since it will only worsen the blasted area.

Nationwide tally

Meanwhile, the DOH reported on Thursday a total of 88 fireworks-related injuries ahead of the New Year’s Day celebration.

In a statement, the DOH said among the individuals injured was a four-year-old boy from Calabarzon who accidentally swallowed a watusi.

As a first aid measure for watusi ingestion, the DOH recommended giving six to eight raw egg whites for children and eight raw egg whites for adults.

If watusi comes into contact with the eye, it is advised to immediately wash with clean water for at least 15 minutes, keeping the eyelids open.

Deep washing is necessary if watusi affects the skin.

The regions with the most number of cases were the National Capital Region with 31, followed by Central Luzon and Ilocos with 11 and 10 cases, respectively, and Bicol, Davao and Soccsksargen, which all had five cases each.

The DOH specified that firecrackers responsible for these incidents included Boga, 5-Star, Kwitis, Piccolo, Pla-Pla, Whistle Bomb, and Luces. TPM / SunStar Philippines