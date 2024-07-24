CV rules Prisaa weightlifting

LEGAZPI CITY – Central Visayas collected 15 gold medals in the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) National Games weightlifting competition at Gogon Elementary School covered court here on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Former national team member Maria Vanessa Karaan spearheaded Region 7’s domination of the weightlifting competitions.

After a shaky start which included a successful lift of 60 kilos and two failed attempts at 75 kilos in the snatch category, Karaan regained her bearings in the clean and jerk, recording good lifts of 85, 90, and 95 kilos.

With a total lift of 160 kilos, the 22-year-old University of Bohol student claimed all three gold medals in the women’s 61kg division.

Jhon Michael Banogon had a total lift of 168 kilograms (kg) to beat Sherwin Lunato of Soccsksargen (162kg) and Shemzyl Balbona (146kg) in the men’s 58 kg category.

Fernando Agad Jr. ruled the men’s 63kg category with a total of 260kg.

Soccsksargen’s Arandel Loquinte (180kg) and Bicol Region’s Mark Christian Urbano (125kg) finished second and third, respectively.

Shandea Matindos lifted 148kg to claim the gold medal in the women’s 71kg category while Soccsksargen’s Monic Grace Gulac won the women’s 66kg category with a total of 130kg.

Other weightlifting gold miners from Central Visayas include Justine Luke Loreto (men’s 54kg), Julia Xeanne Quano (girls 49kg), Daisymae Zerna (girls 53kg), and Rhea Marie Magparo (girls 57kg).

Meanwhile, Soccsksargen pocketed three of the four gold medals in dancesport at Legazpi City Convention Center on Sunday.

John Theo Puerto and Angela Marie Talatala of General Santos won the collegiate Latin 5-dance (Cha Cha Cha, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive) over teammates Giovanni Diaz and Hazel Grace Hechanova, while Calabarzon, represented by Patrick Pineda and Krissom Ariem Palima of Quezon, placed third.

Jive Mikael Villodres and Gykyll Mae Rendon, also from General Santos, topped the Standard 5-dance (Waltz, Slow Foxtrot, Tango, Quickstep & Viennese waltz) followed by Calabarzon’s Gian Franco Hernandez and Cairistiona Surio, and South Cotabato’s Denmark Umipig and Jane Heart Cabahug.

In the high school Latin 3-dance category, General Santos City’s Henry Kenth Lumawag and Missy Obligado secured the gold medal while Eastern Visayas bets Ayke Kyron Sanque and Mary Angel Lumanta, and Alfonso Sebastian and Julia Tiarra Rabaño settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The podium finishers in the Standard 3-dance were Oriental Mindoro’s Rhandrex Dale Isler and Reign Karylle Anne (Mimaropa); Davao del Sur’s Joem Vince Caputol and Nina Gabriel Sarmiento (Davao Region); and Isabela’s Andre John Avecilla and Sofia Julien Almazan (Cagayan Valley). / PNA