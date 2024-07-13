CV small hoopsters dump Bicol Vulcans

THE Central Visayas elementary cagers defeated their opponents from the Bicol Region, 63-15, in the Palarong Pambansa at the University of Visayas Main Gymnasium on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The Central Visayas elementary cagers opened the game with a 16-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Ralph Janille Scotte Talaugon took charge of CV's offensive and capped the half at 33-5 with a three-point shot.

Francis Gregory Vicente and Ian Charles Villarico combined their scoring prowess to give Region 7 a 39-5 lead in the third quarter.

In the last quarter, Villarico and Talaugon continued Central Visayas' onslaught along with Arkin Alferez to seal the victory.

On Saturday, July 13, Central Visayas will face Soccsksargen at the same venue. (Princess Micah Canasa and Ejboy T. Manangat, Junior Journos)